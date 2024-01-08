Here's Why Travis Kelce Wasn't at the Golden Globes With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was in Los Angeles during the 81st Annual Golden Globes — but he wasn't at the Beverly Hilton to accompany his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the ceremony.

Swift graced the red carpet solo, nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour concert film (an award that ultimately went to "Barbie"). Those anticipating her and Travis Kelce's first joint red-carpet appearance will have to wait, as it's not happening tonight.

Page Six reports that Kelce, despite being in Los Angeles for the Chiefs vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, was not planning on joining her. The game, airing just before the Golden Globes on CBS, saw the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12.

Travis, busy with preparations for the NFL playoffs, also plans to skip the after-parties and return to Kansas City with his team. Meanwhile, Taylor did not attend the Chiefs game, which began at 1:25 p.m. PT, due to the Golden Globes starting at 5:00 p.m. Her absence is understandable, as preparing for a red carpet event is a time-consuming process.

Swift has become a fixture of NFL broadcasts this season since she began dating the Chiefs tight end. Her frequent camera time on game days made her the butt of a joke from Golden Globes host Jo Koy during his opening monologue — a joke Taylor was not happy about.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy said to a largely unimpressed audience.

The camera cut to Swift, who appeared none too pleased about the joke. The singer-songwriter only glared at the stage before taking a sip of wine.