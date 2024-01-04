Who's Hosting the 2024 Golden Globes? Meet Jo Koy

When the announcement came on Dec. 21 that Jo Koy would be hosting the 2024 Golden Globes, it left him with just over two weeks to prepare. "When they asked me, it was an immediate yes, I couldn't believe this was happening," Koy told Variety. He then humorously reflected on the realization of the tight timeline: "And then I woke up and went, 'wait a minute. I have two weeks to write jokes!

"Actually, I think I had less than two weeks because I didn't get my writers until five days later," he continued. Unlike previous hosts like Tiny Fey, who had months to prepare, Koy faced the daunting task of gearing up in just days. "It's been a crash course in hosting," he admitted.

Koy, however, is embracing this opportunity with open arms. Recently having secured a deal for two more stand-up specials on Netflix, he understands the significant impact of his role as a major awards show host. "This is everything. It's different for me. You hear that a lot right now, but it means a lot for someone that looks like me," Koy, who is half-Filipino, explained. He hopes his presence on such a prominent stage will inspire diverse audiences, especially Asian and mixed-race viewers.

Koy feels a profound sense of responsibility to represent his community well. "And that's the kind of weight on my shoulders that I have. Because I need to represent them well," he stated. Koy aims to validate his selection not as a fluke but as a result of hard work, knowing his family and culture, along with many inspired kids, are watching.

Koy's recent endeavors include his "Jo Koy World Tour" and his upcoming Netflix special, taped in Brooklyn. His previous Netflix special, "Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum," was released in September 2022. Koy has ventured into acting as well, with roles in Universal's "Easter Sunday" and "Haunted Mansion." Transitioning into hosting, he's relied on his writing team, including Jon Macks, Chris Spencer, and Jeff Stilson, for guidance. "And when I got them, I had the correct guidance. And then it was Hammer Time. It was like, 'let's go!' I love what I've been coming up with," Koy said.

Known for his conversational and storytelling comedy style, influenced by idols like Eddie Murphy, Dennis Wolfberg, and Louis Anderson, Koy finds monologue delivery a new challenge. He's focused on delivering jokes naturally, in his own style. "I don't want to change me. I want to make sure that it's still Jo Koy," he said.

New awards categories add to the excitement, including a stand-up category tailor-made for Koy. With big films and possible celebrity appearances, like Taylor Swift, Koy is ready to play with the material on offer. But he's clear about his approach: "I'm going to poke fun, but I want to do it in a way where we're still celebrating," Koy said.

The 81st Golden Globes airs live on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+.