Taylor Swift was NOT HAPPY About Jo Koy's Joke at the Golden Globes

There was a cool reception from the celebs watching Jo Koy's opening monologue at the 81st Golden Globes - and perhaps the coldest reaction came from Taylor Swift after the 52-year-old comedian tossed a jab her way.

oof. I don?t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy?s joke about her?#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said to a quiet auditorium.

The camera cut to Swift, who appeared none too pleased about the joke. The singer-songwriter only glared at the stage before taking a sip of wine.

Swift's attendance at Chiefs games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce has made her a fixture of NFL broadcasts, which frequently show Swift cheering him on from a box seat.

But Swift wasn't the only one unimpressed with Koy's performance. Other celebrities, including the notoriously grumpy Harrison Ford, were caught rolling their eyes. And fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their displeasure with the monologue.

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE ??? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024

I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said ?I?m hosting? and nobody bothered to check if that was right — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

Photo of Jo Koy bombing at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/DToroWbxE8 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 8, 2024

Vanity Fair's David Canfield reported from the ballroom : "If you're wondering if that played as bad in the room as it (probably) did on TV, the answer is yes. I mostly saw eyes darting around tables in confusion, wondering if they were supposed to be laughing." Koy could sense the audience turning on him and went off script to defend himself. He was given short notice about the hosting gig and wasn't selected until just a few weeks ago.

"I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue?" he said, noticeably exasperated. "Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at."

During his set, Koy also took aim at the films and series up for awards.

Of the film "Oppenheimer," Koy said: "I just had one complaint: needed another hour," he quipped as the camera panned to a bored-looking Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. "I just felt like it needed some more backstory. New Year's Resolution in 2025 to finish 'Oppenheimer.'" He added that the Christopher Nolan film "answered the age-old question: yes, scientists do get laid—as long as they look like Cillian Murphy."

Speaking on "Killers of the Flower Moon," Koy said: "The one thing I learned about that movie is that white people stole everything."

For "Saltburn," Koy said: "You know what I loved about 'Saltburn'? I learned that satanic families have feelings too." He then honed in on star Barry Keoghan, who made waves with a nude scene in the film, asking, "Where's your penis seated? That's the real star of the show."

