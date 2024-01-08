Wildest Moments From the 2024 Golden Globes: A Disastrous Monologue, Taylor Swift's Ire + More

Ever seen an audience turn on a host so quickly?

The Golden Globes are always an unpredictable affair, and this year's ceremony was no exception. The audience collectively turned on host Jo Koy, and Taylor Swift's reaction shots gifted us our first two truly great memes of the year. In celebration, we had to round up the top 10 wildest moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.

The ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, saw film and TV greats combine for a notoriously boozy night. Predictably, "Oppenheimer" and "Succession" took home the most gold. "Barbie" won the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, with star Margot Robbie losing Best Actress in a Comedy to Emma Stone for "Poor Things" in probably the biggest surprise of the night.

But the real drama emanated from the night's presenter mishaps (chief among them Jo Koy) and hilarious audience reaction shots. "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner lit up the room—and then the internet—in a #awks moment for the ages and eagle-eyed viewers think Bradley Cooper was out for blood when he lost Best Actor to Cillian Murphy.

Elsewhere, the 2024 Golden Globes were rife with takedowns real and (perhaps) imagined. Taylor Swift effectively ended Jo Koy's career with a single look, then fiercely whispered with Selena Gomez about some unknown but no doubt juicy bit of gossip. In lighter news, Kieran Culkin belched onstage and an absent Glen Powell took The Hollywood Reporter to task on Twitter. Normal!

Below, all the best, wildest moments from the 2024 Golden Globes:

1 of 10 Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Gossip Session .@taylorswift13 chats with @selenagomez during a break at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DN8gx95EUn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024 Amateur lip readers are convinced Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were gossiping about Timothée Chalamet during a commercial break. Swift's pal Keleigh Teller can be heard asking, "Timothée?" as Gomez nods and Swift's jaw drops. The theory? Gomez asked to take a photo with Chalamet, but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner refused to allow it. 2 of 10 Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig's Silly Dance "SNL" vets Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig had the audience in fits of laughter when they interrupted their presentation of Best Actor in a Comedy Movie with the weirdest dance moves you've ever seen. They even got renowned grump Harrison Ford to giggle. 3 of 10 Kevin Costner's (Painfully?) Awkward 'Barbie' Speech King of awkward comedy or hopelessly bad presenter? That's what the internet is asking about Kevin Costner after the "Yellowstone" star uncomfortably summarized America Ferrera's famous "Barbie" monologue onstage. The audience erupted into laughter, but we're still not sure it was supposed to be funny... 4 of 10 Taylor Swift Staring Daggers at Host Jo Koy oof. I don't think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy's joke about her...#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024 It was officially over for host Jo Koy after he attempted a barb about Taylor Swift and the NFL. The camera panned to the singer-songwriter as she took an unimpressed sip of champagne. 5 of 10 Selena Gomez Face-Palms at Jo Koy's Monologue Never invite Jo Koy to one of these again please. So, so awful. pic.twitter.com/Oqhpeiosp5 — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) January 8, 2024 Things got off to a rough start for Koy after he made an off-color joke about the "Barbie" movie, but a barb about character actors left the entire room deflated. 6 of 10 Jared Leto Is Self-Aware, After All .@imangelabassett and @jaredleto are here to present the FIRST award of the night! ? ? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/RMLPzQyy5F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024 Jared Leto famously sent dead rats to his "Suicide Squad" co-stars, and he's been the poster child for self-indulgent method acting ever since. While presenting an award alongside Angela Bassett, Leto poked fun at his own persona: "I've been in presenter mode for weeks now." 7 of 10 Glen Powell Mistaken for Justin Hartley I think this is the perfect time to announce that ?@justinhartley? and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/3WWYwKacar — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) January 8, 2024 The Hollywood Reporter mistook "The Noel Diary" star Justin Hartley for Glen Powell on Twitter, and the latter clapped back with signature self-effacing humor. 8 of 10 Bradley Cooper's Subtle Disappointment at Cillian Murphy's Win you can actually see the flashback montage of 6 years of training to wave a stick around go to waste here as he looks at cillian murphy pic.twitter.com/pbWYCWxLxD — bhaal babe (@ghoulhag) January 8, 2024 Twitter is convinced that "Maestro" director and star Bradley Cooper lost a little bit of life when Cillian Murphy won Best Actor. 9 of 10 Kieran Culkin Burps, Then Teases Pedro Pascal, in His Acceptance Speech After winning Best Actor in a TV Drama for "Succession," Kieran Culkin belched onstage and said, "Suck it, Pedro," to his competition, Pedro Pascal. 10 of 10 Elizabeth Debicki Gets a Good Scare Audio mishap at #GoldenGlobes gave Elizabeth Debicki a scare. pic.twitter.com/l2dS1HOTHJ — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) January 8, 2024 The emcee interrupted the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series presenters, causing "The Crown" star Elizabeth Debicki to literally jump out of her seat. She took home the trophy in the end, so all is well.

