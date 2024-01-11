2024 Critics Choice Awards: Who's Hosting, How to Watch, Nominees and More

The stars are coming out to celebrate the year's best movies, TV shows, and other creative arts.

Hollywood is about to shine as the stars come out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where the year's most lauded films and television series will receive accolades from both peers and critics alike. The 29th annual event promises a night of excitement for both attendees and viewers alike, so no matter whether you appeared in one of the year's best shows or movies or you're in the audience at home, there'll be something fun to take part in.

The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, known for its recognition of outstanding work across both mediums, is a pivotal event in the entertainment industry. With winners voted on by members of the Critics' Choice Association (CCA), the event has carved out a niche as a leading awards ceremony and celebration of great achievements in storytelling and performance. It's also a good excuse to watch the stars play and canoodle, and you can be there'll be plenty of meme-able moments at some point, even if they're unintended.

This year's ceremony is broadcasting live from the iconic Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards is going to be a can't-miss event, just like its predecessor, the Golden Globes, so you'll want a reliable way to tune in. If you're not an annual viewer or you just have questions about what to expect from the event, fear not. We've answered all of your burning questions below so you can prep to watch the big show when it kicks off this weekend. And don't forget, the Emmy Awards will follow on Monday, Jan. 15.

When are the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on The CW from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport starting on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards live on network TV

If you have cable, you can catch the 2024 Critics Choice Awards live on The CW or your local CW affiliate channel. You can use traditional cable or digital accounts like YouTube TV.

How to stream the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

You can watch the Critics Choice Awards online via Hulu + Live TV, through DirecTV Stream, or any other online streaming service that offers live cable channels for viewing. Simply tune in and watch when it's time for the award ceremony to begin.

There are trials available for most live streaming services that offer channels that include The CW, typically lasting up to a week. If you don't want to remain subscribed and pay full price for the service you watch on, then be sure to cancel before the trial is over. Most of these apps support a phone, laptop, or tablet and offer full-fledged TV apps for your streaming devices.

Who's hosting the 2024 Critics Choice Awards?

Comedian, host, and author Chelsea Handler is returning to host this year's Critics Choice Awards. It's her second consecutive year hosting the ceremony, and the announcement was confirmed in December.

"I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I've had," she said in a statement.

"There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It's an honor."

What are the 2024 Critics Choice Award nominees?

This year's nominations have proven that girls really do rule the world. "Barbie" is leading the pack with 18 nominations for the awards show, spanning categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Margot Robbie), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), and Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera). In fact, the movie holds the current record for the most nominations for any one film at one awards ceremony ever. That's in the nearly 30 years the event has been running.

On the other half of the "Barbenheimer" craze, drama "Oppenheimer" was no slouch itself, earning 13 nominations, including Best Picture. "Poor Things" earned 13 nods all its own while additional films like "The Color Purple", "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Saltburn", and "American Fiction" will all be competing in the same category.

In terms of Best Actors, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Giamatti, Colman Domingo, and Jeffrey Wright will be vying for the title.

Meanwhile, in terms of TV nominations, "The Morning Show" led the pack with six nominations, including Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with honors for "Succession" for Best Drama Series and Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin up for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Below, find a complete list of nominees for this year's ceremony.

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Julianne Moore, "May December"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Ariana Greenblatt, "Barbie"

Calah Lane, "Wonka"

Milo Machado Graner, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, "The Creator"

Best Acting Ensemble

"Air"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Alexander Payne, "The Holdovers"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, "May December"

Alex Convery, "Air"

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

David Hemingson, "The Holdovers"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, "Maestro"

Rodrigo Prieto, "Barbie"

Rodrigo Prieto, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robbie Ryan, "Poor Things"

Linus Sandgren, "Saltburn"

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, "Saltburn"

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer"

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, "Barbie"

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, "Poor Things"

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, "Asteroid City"

Best Editing

William Goldenberg, "Air"

Nick Houy, "Barbie"

Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "Poor Things"

Thelma Schoonmaker, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michelle Tesoro, "Maestro"

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, "Barbie"

Lindy Hemming, "Wonka"

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, "The Color Purple"

Holly Waddington, "Poor Things"

Jacqueline West, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Janty Yates, David Crossman, "Napoleon"

Best Hair and Makeup

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Priscilla"

Best Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Best Comedy

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Bottoms"

"The Holdovers"

"No Hard Feelings"

"Poor Things"

Best Animated Film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Wish"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Perfect Days"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Taste of Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Song

"Dance the Night," "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken," "Barbie"

"Peaches," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Road to Freedom," "Rustin"

"This Wish," "Wish"

"What Was I Made For," "Barbie"

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Michael Giacchino, "Society of the Snow"

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, "Barbie"

