America's history with its original inhabitants has been nothing short of cruel, manipulative and violent. There are, unfortunately, many stories that paint a brutal picture of what indigenous peoples have endured since the first Europeans arrived. An upcoming film tells the heart-wrenching story of a dark chapter within that history: the Osage murders -- more appropriately known as The Reign of Terror.



In the early 1920s, the Osage Nation of Oklahoma was one of the wealthiest in the United States, as it held rights to a large portion of oil-rich land. Because non-Osage people were able to inherit an Osage headright -- the privilege of receiving a share of their money -- a series of gruesome murders began to take place.



Now, Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese is bringing the true story of this tragic period to life with his latest drama, Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is an adaptation of David Grann's true-crime novel that chronicles this particularly dark period in American history.



So, who is taking on these powerful and moving roles? Let's meet the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robert De Niro as William Hale





Leading the cast is Robert De Niro playing William Hale, the infamous cattleman of Hale Ranch and mastermind behind many of the Osage murders. Hale is one of the few people convicted of the crimes against the Osage and is believed to be responsible for countless other murders that remain unsolved.

A special agent once wrote

that he "dominated local politics and seemingly could not be punished for any of the many crimes which were laid at his door."

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart





Leonardo DiCaprio joins the cast as

, a nephew of William Hale who marries Osage member Mollie King at the insistence of his uncle -- and with the intention of inheriting her headright by any means necessary. Burkhart is described in history books as "subservient" to Hale and instrumental in the multiple murders of his new family.

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart





Lily Gladstone takes on the role of

, a young Osage woman who marries Ernest and becomes ensnared in his uncle's cruel plan. While it's unclear how Scorsese will portray her character in the film, Burkhart was instrumental in uncovering the conspiracy that was taking place against her people.

Jesse Plemons as Tom White





Jesse Plemons

will play Tom White, a special agent for the Bureau of Investigation -- the predecessor to the FBI -- which played an important role in uncovering and prosecuting those responsible for the Osage murders.

He's described in Grann's books

as a"disciplined and determined agent" who "prided himself on the fact that he had never killed anyone in the line of duty."

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q





Bringing to life the character of Lizzie Q is none other than Tantoo Cardinal, who plays the role of Mollie Burkhart's mother. When her daughter, Anna Brown, is found dead, Lizzie is awarded her headright -- making her a prime target for those wanting to get their hands on Osage wealth.

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward





Playing one of the few characters not based on a real-life figure in the story is John Lithgow as

. Not much is known about the character yet, but it's believed he will be a key figure in bringing justice to those who perpetrated the Osage murders.

Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton





Another fictitious character in the film is

played by Brendan Fraser -- who is believed to be a lawyer. While people are excited to see the revival of this fan-favorite actor, there isn't much else known about this role yet -- or which side he's on.

Cara Jade Myers as Anna Kyle Brown





It's not 100% clear who was the first person to be slain in the Osage murders, but

was undoubtedly the victim who sparked the investigation into what was really going on. Newcomer Cara Jade Myers will play this pivotal role in the film.

Janae Collins as Rita



Another member of the Osage family at the center of the story is Rita, the daughter of Lizzie Q and sister to Anna and Mollie. The character will be played by Janae Collins, who is also making her feature film debut.

Jillian Dion as Minnie



The fourth daughter of Lizzie Q sadly met her untimely fate a few years before the other members of the family. While her death was said to have been caused by "a peculiar wasting illness," Minnie's passing was definitely suspicious. Actress Jillian Dion will play her in the film.

William Belleau as Henry Roan





Also known as Henry Roan Horse, Henry Roan was Anna Kyle Brown's cousin who had financial ties to Hale. He was a pivotal figure in the case, as Hale fraudulently made himself out to be Roan's guardian in order to gain control of his headright. William Belleau will be taking on the role of Roan in Scorsese's latest drama.

Sturgill Simpson as Henry Grammer





Jason Isbell as Bill Smith

Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson will appear in the film as Henry Grammer, a bootlegger and rodeo champion. Simpson is no stranger to film roles. The "Turtles All the Way Down" singer has appeared in The Dead Don't Die, Queen & Slim and The Hunt.





When Does 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Come Out?

Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will portray Bill Smith, the white husband of an Osage woman who is killed. Isbell previously appeared as an extra in Deadwood: The Movie and voiced Pastor Nubbins in the animated series Squidbillies.



With such a talented cast and a gripping true-crime story to tell, Killers of the Flower Moon is sure to be an unmissable movie. The film is currently slated to be released by Apple in May 2023.



