'Killers of the Flower Moon' Finally Available on Streaming

Last month, Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated crime drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" was released for purchase digitally and on-demand. Beginning January 12, this star-studded film will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Despite its lengthy runtime of three and a half hours, "Killers of the Flower Moon," rated R, has garnered significant appreciation from both audiences and critics, earning a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie, featuring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert DeNiro, is based on David Grann's 2017 novel. It unfolds during the "Reign of Terror," a period marked by mysterious murders following the discovery of substantial oil reserves on Osage Nation land in the early 1920s.

Gladstone, 37, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. She was the first Indigenous woman in history to be nominated for the prestigious award and the first Indigenous actor to ever win a Golden Globe.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" received immediate acclaim after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was recently named the best feature of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle. It also secured the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards, where it won best score. The film is anticipated to be a strong contender at the Oscars, with predictions of nominations in various categories, including Best Actress for Gladstone, Best Director and Best Picture for Scorsese, and Best Actor for DiCaprio.

John Serba of Decider called it "the work of a wily old veteran who's still restlessly searching for new ways to tell stories... and the result is devastating, provocative and profoundly sad, one part emotional gut-punch and one part intellectual argument."

Nevertheless, the film's extreme length has drawn criticism from some. Variety film critic Peter DeBruge wrote that "someone needs to stand up and tell Marty to rein it in" but that it's "still a compelling true story."

You can stream "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Apple TV+ starting January 12 or rent or purchase it digitally and on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.