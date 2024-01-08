"This is for every native kid out there who has a dream."

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards were stacked in every category. 2023 was full of incredible films ranging from box office smash hits "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to Bradley Cooper's labor of love, "Maestro." But ever since its release, "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been a clear standout, with the performance of Lily Gladstone nothing short of captivating. "Killers of the Flower Moon" was also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Actor in a Drama (DiCaprio), Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro).

Gladstone took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for her role as Mollie Burkhart, the onscreen wife of DiCaprio. Mollie works to save her community as Native people are killed off one by one when oil is discovered on their land. The film follows the real-life murders of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s. The three-hour epic was directed by Martin Scorsese, who worked closely with the Osage Nation throughout production. Other nominees in the category included Annette Bening ("Nyad"), Carey Mulligan ("Maestro") and Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla").

Gladstone opened her acceptance speech in Blackfeet language to honor the reservation she grew up on in Montana. "This doesn't belong to just me," Gladstone said, explaining that there was a time in Hollywood when the sound would get played backward to capture Native speech in a film. But she noted that times were changing for the better.

The camera panned to a glass-eyed DiCaprio and Scorsese as they watched her accept her award with grace.

"This is for every native kid out there who has a dream."

Gladstone has notably appeared in the 2016 film "Certain Women," the popular Hulu series created by and starring Native actors, "Reservation Dogs," and 2022 film "The Unknown Country."