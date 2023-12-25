Start the year with 'Masters of the Air' and finish with a 'Gladiator' sequel.

If you're a fan of action movies, then you'll have plenty to keep you on the edge of your seat in 2024.

Several action and adventure films and series are poised to explode onto the big screen in the coming year. From lush jungles to apocalyptic deserts and from distant planets to ancient Rome, all manner of settings and characters will explored.

In lockstep with recent trends, a large portion of action and adventure-oriented movies in 2024 will consist of remakes, sequels, prequels and spinoffs. We're getting a TV series reboot of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," the 2005 action comedy that introduced the word to Brangelina; a sequel to "Dune"; a film reboot of the '80s action series "The Fall Guy"; a "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel; a "John Wick" spinoff; a fourth "Bad Boys" film; a "Gladiator" sequel; a "Beverly Hills Cop" sequel; and a long-awaited "Twister" sequel, which filmmakers insist isn't a sequel but a "new chapter" (sounds like a fancy way of saying "sequel" to me, but OK).

Two video game adaptations are on the docket: "Fallout" and "Borderlands." There also will be a pair of WWII projects adapted from hit novels based on true stories: "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" and "Masters of the Air," the latter of which is from Tom Hanks and Stephen Spielberg and serves as a companion series to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" — and if there's anything on this list that should get you excited, this is the one.

Read on for a full breakdown of the most-hyped action and adventure movies of 2024.

1 of 17 'The Beekeeper' In theaters: Jan. 12 Stars: Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons A man embarks on a relentless quest for revenge when his true identity as a former operative of the enigmatic and potent Beekeepers organization is exposed. As secrets unravel, he navigates a perilous path to settle scores and confront the shadows of his covert past. 2 of 17 'Land of Bad' In theaters: Jan. 25 Stars: William Eubank, Gunner Wright, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth Reaper, played by Russell Crowe, serves as an Air Force drone pilot assisting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. When the mission takes a disastrous turn, he finds himself with a mere 48 hours to salvage the situation, now transformed into a chaotic rescue operation. The inexperienced air controller is suddenly thrust into the heart of a high-stakes extraction, where no weapons are available and communication relies solely on the drone hovering above. 3 of 17 'Masters of the Air' (series) On Apple TV+: Jan. 26 Stars: Austin Butler, Elliot Warren, Callum Turner "Masters of the Air" chronicles the experiences of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundredth," as they embark on perilous bombing missions over Nazi Germany. The narrative delves into the challenges they face, including frigid conditions, oxygen deprivation and the overwhelming terror of combat at 25,000 feet in the air. The series captures the psychological and emotional toll on these young men, who played a crucial role in dismantling Hitler's Third Reich. 4 of 17 'Lift' On Netflix: Jan. 12 Stars: Kevin Hart, Sam Worthington, Vincent D'Onofrio Funnyman Hart is branching out as the star of this heist thriller. A multinational team of thieves finds themselves thrust into an unexpected mission to thwart a looming terrorist threat. Tasked with a daring objective, they must execute a high-stakes heist aboard a mid-flight plane. 5 of 17 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (series) On Amazon Prime Video: Feb. 2 Stars: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine In a twist of fate, two solitary individuals find themselves employed by a cryptic spy agency, promising a life filled with intrigue, opulence, globetrotting adventures, and the ultimate reward: a coveted brownstone in Manhattan. 6 of 17 'Dune: Part Two' In theaters: March 1 Stars: Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya In the sequel, "Dune: Part Two," we delve deeper into the heroic saga of Paul Atreides. As he aligns forces with Chani and the Fremen, he embarks on a relentless quest for retribution against the shadowy conspirators who shattered his family. In a gripping narrative, Paul confronts a pivotal crossroads, torn between the profound love he shares with Chani and the monumental responsibility of safeguarding the entire known universe. 7 of 17 'Arthur the King' In theaters: March 22 Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Nathalie Emmanuel, Simu Liu An adventure racer adopts a stray dog named Arthur, bringing the canine to join him in an epic endurance race. This is based on the 2016 non-fiction book "Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home" by Mikael Lindnord. 8 of 17 'Fallout' (series) On Amazon Prime Video: April 12 Stars: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan Derived from a renowned video game series, "Fallout" unfolds a narrative set in a post-apocalyptic world defined by stark divisions between the privileged and the deprived. Two centuries after the cataclysmic event, the affluent inhabitants of opulent fallout shelters are compelled to venture back into the irradiated wasteland their forebears abandoned. What awaits them is a remarkably intricate, delightfully eccentric and perilously violent universe. 9 of 17 'The Fall Guy' In theaters: May 3 Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham Meet a resilient stuntman, a face among the unsung heroes who endure explosions, gunfire, crashes and falls — all for the thrill of our amusement. In the aftermath of a near-career-ending mishap, this blue-collar champion faces a new challenge: hunting down a vanished movie star, untangling a web of conspiracy and rekindling a lost love. 10 of 17 'Furiosa' In theaters: May 24 Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke In a world descending into chaos, a young Furiosa is forcibly plucked from the sanctuary of the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into the clutches of the formidable Biker Horde under the command of the Warlord Dementus. As they surge through the desolate Wasteland, their path intersects with the Citadel, ruled by the oppressive Immortan Joe. Amid the power struggle between these two tyrants, Furiosa embarks on a harrowing journey back to the sanctuary she once called home. 11 of 17 'Ballerina' In theaters: June 7 Stars: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Chloë Grace Moretz The first spinoff of the "John Wick franchise" is set between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4." Driven by an unyielding thirst for vengeance, a female assassin relentlessly pursues those accountable for the brutal murder of her family. 12 of 17 'Untitled Fourth Bad Boys Film' In theaters: June 14 Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back after the highly successful "Bad Boys for Life." No plot details have been revealed. 13 of 17 'Twisters' In theaters: July 19 Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos In this modern take on the 1996 film "Twister," the focus remains on the high-stakes world of storm chasing. The narrative centers on Daisy Edgar-Jones' character, the daughter of Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill (Bill Paxton), who inherits the thrill-seeking passion for pursuing massive storms. She follows in her parents' daring footsteps, testing an updated and experimental weather alert system. 14 of 17 'Borderlands' In theaters: Aug. 9 Stars: Bobby Lee, Gina Gershon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Eli Roth Lilith, a notorious treasure hunter with a veiled history, reluctantly revisits her home planet of Pandora to locate the vanished daughter of Atlas, the universe's most influential figure. Forming an unexpected coalition with a disparate group — Roland, a former esteemed soldier seeking redemption; Tiny Tina, a wild pre-teen expert in demolitions; Krieg, Tina's brawny and verbally challenged protector; Tannis, the seasoned scientist; and Claptrap, a persistently sarcastic robot — these unlikely champions confront alien creatures and perilous bandits. Their mission: Find and safeguard the missing girl, potentially holding the key to unparalleled power. Based on the hit video game series. 15 of 17 'Gladiator 2' In theaters: Nov. 22 Stars: Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Pedro Pascal Few details are known about the plot of the highly anticipated and long-awaited "Gladiator" sequel. Denzel Washington will star, but his role is currently being kept under wraps. What is known is that the story will heavily feature Lucius (Paul Mescal). In the original "Gladiator," Lucius was a young boy — the son of Lucilla and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus. Ridley Scott will return to the director's chair. 16 of 17 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' In theaters: Sometime in 2024 Stars: Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Eiza González The British military assembles a compact yet elite team of highly skilled soldiers for a daring mission: a covert strike against Nazi forces entrenched behind enemy lines during World War II. Based on a true story. 17 of 17 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' On Netflix: Sometime in 2024 Stars: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser After the demise of a longtime friend, Detroit Police Department Lt. Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) makes a return to Beverly Hills. His mission: Unravel the threads of corruption woven within the Beverly Hills Police Department, all while accompanied by his daughter and her ex-boyfriend. This passion project for Murphy is a long time in the making — the actor-comedian has been trying to get it made since the mid-'90s.

