Get the skinny on the upcoming action blockbuster from the director of "John Wick" and "Bullet Train."

Prepare for an explosive return as the iconic stuntman turned bounty hunter makes a modern splash in the upcoming 2024 film, "The Fall Guy." The trend of revisiting retro classics is not exclusive to Disney, as major studios like Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Columbia Pictures, and Universal Pictures dive into legacy sequels and remakes. Universal, specifically, is reviving "The Fall Guy," a TV series that aired from 1981 to 1986, chronicling the adventures of a stuntman portrayed by Lee Majors.

Initially set in motion in 2010 with Martin Campbell attached, the film adaptation faced all kinds of obstacles. At one point, director McG and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were courted, yet plans continued to falter.

In a surprising turn of events, Universal, in 2022, announced the revival of the project, already in production for a 2024 release. This rendition combines Hollywood's freshest talents with cherished favorites, guided by a renowned action director.

Universal has secured the talents of the John Wick directing duo and A-list actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The film pays homage to the original series' unique premise, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Here's everything we know about "The Fall Guy" so far.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Fall Guy'?

The trailer showcases what's shaping up to be a popcorn blockbuster through and through. Explosive set pieces, over-the-top laughs, and intriguing romance abound — the perfect vehicle for the talented cast to charm the pants off of us.

A high-speed, metal-twisting car chase sets the tone. Cue Bon Jovi's "You Give Love A Bad Name" as Colt Seavers (Gosling) removes his stuntman helmet and turns toward the camera — a comedically hyper-macho moment reminiscent of Gosling's Ken in "Barbie" — though it seems this swashbuckler has the muscle to back it up. Blunt's Jody Moreno, a successful director who apparently shares an intimate past with Seavers, isn't having it. "Anyone but him," she orders staff. To Seavers: "I could slap the s**t out of you."

"And I'm open to that," Seavers quips. '"In a safer environment." Moreno fails to stifle a smile, indicating this suitor is down but not out. And so he's led to the perfect opportunity to return to her good graces. The lead actor of the film has gone missing — and Seavers has been pegged to track him down. "I'm not the hero I'm just a double," Seavers says. "Not today you're not" a crewman replies, almost breaking the third wall.

Things get real when Seavers finds his man dead in a tub of ice. And all of the stunts our real hero performs in the back half of the trailer are performed with real danger, real bullets. This professional driver has left the closed course.

What is 'The Fall Guy' About?

He's a stuntman, facing explosions, gunfire, crashes, window dives, and perilous falls—all for our entertainment. Fresh from a near-career-ending accident, this working-class hero must locate a vanished movie star, unravel a conspiracy, and rekindle lost love while still navigating his day job.

Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who took a hiatus for physical and mental well-being, is reluctantly pulled back into action. The mission: find the missing star of a mega-budget studio film directed by his ex, Moreno.

As the film's ruthless producer works to conceal the disappearance of star Tom Ryder, Colt executes jaw-dropping stunts in an attempt, with limited success, to win back Jody's favor. Yet, as the mystery deepens, Colt becomes entangled in a sinister criminal plot, teetering on the brink of a fall more perilous than any stunt.

The film serves as a love letter to the underappreciated and physically taxing world of stunt performance. Director David Leitch kickstarted his career as a stuntman in the 1990s for action classics like "Blade." He transitioned to the director's chair alongside fellow stunt performer Chad Stahelski and the two co-directed "John Wick," which is known for some of the best stuntwork in cinema history. It's safe to say "The Fall Guy" is in more than capable hands — Leitch has a deep passion for the subject matter as well as a personal connection.

Who is in 'The Fall Guy'?

Ryan Gosling, hot off of an iconic performance as Ken in "Barbie," steps into the role of Colt Seavers, succeeding Lee Majors. It's his second time portraying a stuntman: he played a stunt driver in the phenomenal 2011 action drama "Drive." British film star Emily Blunt joins the cast as Jody Moreno, Colt's director and former girlfriend. Blunt recently garnered attention for her role in Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer," which coincidentally competed with Gosling's "Barbie."

Winston Duke, known for his role in "Black Panther," takes on the character of Colt's stunt coordinator and friend. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, of "Bullet Train" fame, portrays Ryder, the elusive star who has disappeared. Stephanie Hsu, from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," plays Ryder's harried assistant, and Hannah Waddingham, recognized for her role in "Ted Lasso," embodies the cool and calculating producer who assigns Colt the mission to locate Taylor-Johnson's character.

When Does 'The Fall Guy' Come Out?

Initially, the scheduled release date for "The Fall Guy" was March 1, 2024. However, due to the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios opted to postpone their sole 2024 release, "Deadpool 3," shifting it from May 3 to July 26. This adjustment created an opportunity in the prime box office calendar, prompting Universal to seize the moment.

As a result, "The Fall Guy" is now set to premiere on the original release date of Wade Wilson's film, hitting theaters on May 3. May promises an action-packed month, featuring releases such as "Furiosa" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" just a few weeks after "The Fall Guy." If you're craving high-stakes action, over-the-top comedy, and charming romance, mark your calendar for May 3.