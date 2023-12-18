There are a ton of promising Western movies and series on the horizon — there's even one called "Horizon." After the overwhelming success of "Yellowstone," studios are throwing their cowboy hats into the ring to create more Westerns — and fill the coming void after the "Yellowstone" series finale in November 2024.

For longtime Western fans, the moment feels like a sort of renaissance. That's not to say there haven't been plenty of phenomenal Westerns in recent years. On the contrary, the past couple of decades have seen some of the best the genre has produced, including "No Country for Old Men," "True Grit," "There Will Be Blood" and "The Power of the Dog." In 2023, the Martin Scorcese-helmed "Killers of the Flower Moon" is poised to sweep the Oscars. Nevertheless, Westerns have felt few and far between, especially when compared with the '50s and '60s, when cowboys were as prominent on screen as superheroes are today. Perhaps, to an extent, today's superhero fatigue is contributing to the new dawn of the Western.

More so, the Western renaissance is fueled by studios finally realizing the blind spot they had for a large portion of American viewers. Cowboys were cast aside in favor of series about powerful media dynasties, dating in the city, and sprawling fantasy worlds. But when "Yellowstone" handily seized the throne as America's No. 1 series, these execs were given irrefutable proof that a massive audience of Western fans is being woefully underserved. Prepare for that demand to be filled tenfold.

Here are 12 upcoming Westerns to keep an eye on.

1 of 12 'The Abandons' TBD on Netflix Who's in it: Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson "The Abandons" follows the journey of a diverse group of unconventional families as they pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon. However, their aspirations are threatened by a corrupt force of affluence and authority that hungers for their territory, aiming to displace them. These forsaken individuals, resembling lost souls existing on the fringes of society, band together to form a familial alliance in order to resist this encroachment. Throughout this tumultuous struggle, the concept of "justice" is pushed beyond the limits of legal norms. The project, helmed by "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, explores the intricate balance between survival and the law, examining the repercussions of violence and lies, all as this resolute family battles to retain ownership of their land. 2 of 12 'Butch & Sundance' TBD on Amazon Prime Video Who's in it: Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell A series about real-life Western legends Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is in the works at Amazon. The infamous duo was the subject of the 1969 film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford, respectively, and is widely ranked among the best of all time. Page and Powell are anticipated to play Butch and The Kid, though deals have not yet been closed. The official logline for the series reads: "In an alternate version of America, legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance." 3 of 12 'Eddington' TBD in theaters Who's in it: Florence Pugh, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal (rumored) "Eddington" tells the story of Lindsay and Marc, a couple en route to Los Angeles, whose journey through New Mexico takes an unexpected turn when they run out of gas just outside the quaint town of Eddington. Lindsay and Marc, seeking assistance, decide to enter the town. Initially welcomed with warmth, their experience takes a dark turn as night falls, and the idyllic surroundings transform into a nightmarish ordeal. The film is directed by modern horror legend Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar") and boasts an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh and Joaquin Phoenix, who starred in the Aster films "Midsommar" and "Beau Is Afraid," respectively. It has also been reported that Pedro Pascal will make an appearance. 4 of 12 '2024' (working title) Immediately after "Yellowstone" series finale (November 2024) on Paramount Network Who's in it: Matthew McConaughey, unnamed actors from "Yellowstone" Details remain sparse about this highly anticipated "Yellowstone" spinoff series. However, we do know that Matthew McConaughey — who was long-rumored to star in the project — has finally been confirmed as a leading cast member. We also know that "2024" will pick up right where "Yellowstone" leaves off after its series finale in November 2024, both in terms of plot and release date. Those dreading the end of "Yellowstone" should be pleased to know that there will be crossover appearances from some of the "Yellowstone" characters. The series is but one of the many spinoffs that Taylor Sheridan is creating as he weaves the web of his extended "Yellowstone" universe. 5 of 12 'The Dark Tower' Release TDB Who's in it: TBD Fans of Stephen King's long-running Western/Fantasy series were disappointed when the books were adapted for the silver screen in 2017. There was plenty of star power behind it — both Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey starred — but the film just couldn't capture the magic of the novels. With this new series, helmed by Mike Flanagan, there's renewed hope for a worthy adaptation. Flanagan is known best for the stunning horror series he brought to Netflix over the past half-decade, including "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass" and "The Fall of the House of Usher." The series was first announced in December 2022, and Flanagan recently said that following the conclusion of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, "The Dark Tower" will be top priority. He also said the production uses "groundbreaking" filmmaking tactics. 6 of 12 'The Magnificent Seven' Release TBD on Amazon Prime Video Who's in it: TBD The story of "The Magnificent Seven" is among sequels, remakes and reboots that have seen varying success. The original film, which premiered in 1960, is itself a remake of the Akira Kurosawa film "Seven Samurai." It spawned three sequels and a television series that ran on CBS from 1998-2000. Another remake came in 2016 with a star-studded cast that included Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt. Now, Amazon Prime Video is turning the property into another series being developed by Nic Pizzolatto, who is best known for penning the HBO anthology crime drama "True Detective." Pizzolatto also co-wrote the 2016 film. The official description for the upcoming reboot reads: "In the tradition of the great epics from the golden age of westerns, an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas, telling an expansive saga of adventure, action and romance." 7 of 12 'Blood Meridian' Release TBD Who's in it: TBD "Blood Meridian" is an epic historical novel published by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy in 1985. The film's exceedingly gruesome plot revolves around a 14-year-old protagonist known as The Kid, who goes on a demented Odyssey along the southern U.S. border in the wake of the Mexican-American War, where he sees all manner of horrors (read: scalping. Lots and lots of scalping). It's not all gore for the sake of gore, however. McCarthy aimed to show how the Old West — often idealized in popular culture — was founded not on heroism but on ruthlessness. There's even a pinprick of hope in there, too. Many big names have tried to bring an adaptation of McCarthy's novel to the big screen: James Franco, Tommy Lee Jones, Ridley Scott. All failed. The novel proved too unwieldy, too bloody and too violent to adapt for film. But it seems at long last "Blood Meridian" is headed for theaters with John Hillcoat set to direct. Hillcoat also directed "The Road," another adaptation of a McCarthy novel. McCarthy had thrown his support behind Hillcoat directing "Blood Meridian" and signed on to executive produce before his passing earlier this year at the age of 89. 8 of 12 'The Pinkerton' Release TBD Who's in it: TBD "The Pinkerton," directed by Jason Bateman, draws inspiration from the renowned Pinkerton National Detective Agency, established in 1850 and known for its role as Abraham Lincoln's personal bodyguards during the Civil War. While Jason Bateman is primarily celebrated as a versatile actor in both comedy and drama, his directorial talents shone when he received an Emmy in 2019 for directing an episode of "Ozark" and garnered critical acclaim for his debut feature film, "Bad Words," in 2013. Produced under the Bad Robot banner by Warner Bros. and J. J. Abrams, "The Pinkerton" will also feature supernatural elements. The film marks Bateman's inaugural venture into the Western genre. 9 of 12 'Wind River: Rising' In theaters late 2023 or early 2024 Who's in it: Scott Eastwood, Martin Sensmeier, Chaske Spencer Taylor Sheridan's "Wind River" became the best-selling indie film of 2017 and the crown jewel of his career (before "Yellowstone" took the title, of course). The neo-Western crime thriller, about a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent who investigate a teenager's murder on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation, won him an award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and numerous other nominations. We finally have details and a tentative release date for the highly anticipated follow-up. The official logline reads: "In 'Wind River: Rising,' terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI therefore enlists the aid of Chip Hanson (Sensmeier), a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the reservation he calls home." 10 of 12 'Place of Bones' Release on Netflix TBD Who's in it: Heather Graham, Tom Hopper In the year 1876, an ill-fated bank heist unfolds, leading the relentless and vicious outlaw gang leader, Bear John (Hopper), to desperately pursue his treacherous partner, Calhoun, in order to reclaim the stolen loot. Near death, Calhoun manages to make his way to a secluded ranch, where Pandora (Graham) resides with her daughter. As Bear and his gang of ruthless bandits close in, driven by a thirst for savage retribution, Pandora finds herself with no other option but to protect her daughter. Yet, Bear John and his henchmen are about to discover that Pandora is no stranger to dangerous situations. 11 of 12 'Young Guns 3: Alias Billy the Kid' Release TBD Who's in it: Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips, Christian Slater It's been a long time since the original "Young Guns" was released in 1988. And the stars are admittedly not so young anymore. But fans can't wait to see the third installment — the first release in the series since 1990. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will reunite our favorite gunslingers as they continue the adventures of Billy the Kid. Some outlets speculated the project may be dead in the water, but people close to the project reassured fans earlier this year that "Young Guns 3" is still very much alive. 12 of 12 'Horizon: An American Saga' In theaters June 28, 2024 (Chapter 1); August 16, 2024 (Chapter 2) Who's in it: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Ella Hunt "Horizon: An American Saga" — co-written, produced, directed by and starring Costner — explores the 15 years of westward expansion and settlement of the United States before and after the Civil War. "Horizon" stirred controversy earlier this year as filming partially contributed to Costner's limited involvement in the final episodes of "Yellowstone." Nevertheless, the two-part epic Western film holds a lot of promise; so, hopefully, its release will make it up to any "Yellowstone" fans who may feel slighted. The film will tackle the determination and sometimes ruthlessness exhibited by the people who settled the American West as they clash with the natural elements and the Indigenous people who already lived on the land.

