In 1996, Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton made storm chasing the unexpected action film of the decade with their mega-hit Twister. Written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, the film takes place during tornado season in the heart of Tornado Alley -- Oklahoma. There have long been rumors over the years that a sequel could be possible, but nothing seemed to work out. When beloved actor Paxton died in 2017, it seemed as though that would never happen. Now it appears a sequel has officially been greenlit.

Who is behind the new Twister sequel?

Apparently, the new script for Twisters is so good that producer Stephen Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment were impressed enough that he helped fast-track the film with Universal Pictures. Mark L. Smith, the writer behind Oscar winner The Revenant, is behind the script. Initially, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was on board to direct but moved on to another project. According to Deadline, no new director has been brought on yet, though some names are rumored to be in the mix to follow up the story initially brought to life by director Jan de Bont.

What about Bill and Jo?

Deadline reports that sources say the goal is to try to bring back Helen Hunt to reprise her role as Dr. Joanne "Jo" Harding. In the original film, Jo's childhood loss of her father in a massive storm inspires her future in meteorology. Along with her ex, Dr. Bill Harding -- and their team of eccentric storm chasers including the now-late great Philip Seymour Hoffman -- they are determined to launch their research machine into the heart of a tornado to help others get more warning time when a storm comes to town. It seems the new script will center on Bill and Jo's daughter, who also fell in love with storm chasing.

Because the daughter is reportedly meant to be the story's focus, what does that mean for some of the other original characters from the iconic first film? With Hoffman and Paxton unable to reprise Dusty and Bill, respectively, that leaves a few other notable actors we would love to see come back -- Todd Field as Tim "Beltzer" Lewis, Jeremy Davies as Brian Laurence, Alan Ruck as Robert "Rabbit" Nurick, Lois Smith as Aunt Meg and even Jami Gertz as Bill's former fiancée, Dr. Melissa Reeves.

