Let's be honest: Who isn't in love with Harrison Ford? Whether he whipped his way into your heart as Indiana Jones or you pined over him as Han Solo, the now-80-year-old actor has spent his entire career being a heartthrob. We're lucky enough to have him grace our screens once again as Jacob Dutton in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

In this latest Taylor Sheridan creation, Harrison stars opposite Helen Mirren as they play the most elder -- and still-tough-as-ever -- Dutton couple fighting to preserve their family's ranch. While Ford and Mirren are undoubtedly about to become our new favorite Montana TV pair, it turns out the actor has already found his ultimate love in real life: his wife Calista Flockhart.

So who is Flockhart? Well, the couple's relationship is a romantic one that spans over two decades. Here's a breakdown of how it all began -- and how they eventually became husband and wife.

Third Time's The Charm

You can't talk about Ford's love story without addressing the two marriages that came before. In 1964, the actor married his college girlfriend, Mary Marquardt, and they had two children -- Benjamin and Willard-- before divorcing in 1979. The pair met while attending Ripon College in Wisconsin, where Marquardt was studying culinary arts and Ford was taking drama classes to "get over his shyness."

During their 15-year marriage, Marquardt supposedly encouraged her husband's acting dreams and even supported their family with chef jobs while he took on low-paying gigs. When he eventually got his big break in the Star Wars franchise in 1977, his newfound fame and popularity with the ladies took a toll on their marriage. Rumored affairs -- including one with Carrie Fisher -- caused a strain in their relationship until they eventually split.

Ford then tied the knot with Melissa Mathison in 1983, who was famously responsible for writing the script of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. They met on the set of Apocalypse Now in 1976, while Ford was technically still married and Mathison was working as a production assistant. They didn't start dating until 1982, but it must have been a whirlwind romance because they quickly married the following year. The couple spent the next two decades together before divorcing, during which they had two kids, Malcolm and Georgia. In 2015, Mathison passed away after a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

The Ultimate Meet-Cute

His second divorce wasn't even finalized when Ford met his next love, Calista Flockhart. In 2002, the then-60-year-old actor was introduced to Flockhart -- made famous by her role as Ally McBeal in the hit Fox series Ally McBeal -- at the Golden Globe awards.

Despite being 22 years his junior, they had an instant connection and were soon seen walking red carpets together and spending time with her son, Liam (whom she adopted in 2001). Flockhart said that the age difference doesn't even faze her.

"Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's [22] years older than me,'" she said. "It doesn't factor into our relationship at all."

In a 2003 interview, Ford opened up about finding love for the third time in his life, saying that he "wasn't surprised." Knowing the magnetism of this iconic actor, neither are we.

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life," he said. "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

This couple's courtship lasted much longer than his previous ones -- and finally, in 2009, the couple announced their engagement. Ford popped the question to Flockhart on Valentine's Day while they were on a getaway with Liam. The two were married on June 15, 2010, in a private, low-key ceremony at the Santa Fe Governor's hilltop mansion. In true Harrison Ford fashion, he wore Wrangler jeans while she had on a simple white sundress.

Real-Life Ranchers

Since then, Ford and Flockhart have enjoyed a blissful 12 years together as husband and wife. They currently reside on a gorgeous (and super large) 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, where Ford has lived since the 1980s. A true man of the land, he apparently donated half of his acreage to a nature reserve and is an active participant in various wildlife conservation efforts. He also adopted Flockhart's son, Liam, as his own.

Seeing as how they spend most of their time in a remote part of the wilderness, it's no surprise this couple likes to keep their relationship out of the public eye. They rarely make public appearances and have only spoken about their relationship a handful of times. Most recently, they were seen boarding Ford's private plane with their four dogs and attending a 1923 premiere party, looking as in love as ever.

While doing press for the upcoming show, Ford and Mirren talked about how their real-life marriages influenced how they approached their on-screen partnership. He acknowledged that -- as in many relationships -- Cara Dutton (Mirren) was the real boss and that she supplies "a great deal" of his character's strength. Much like Flockhart does at home.

"I don't consider myself a great man," he said. "But I do have a great wife."

