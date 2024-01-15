The stars pulled out their most prize-worthy looks at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14. Celebrating the best in film and TV, this year's top contenders in each category were "Barbie" with a record 18 nominations and "The Morning Show" with six. Below, we've rounded up the most eye-popping finery donned by film and TV greats on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Held at the Barker Hangar, this year's Critics Choice Awards is hosted for the second year in a row by Chelsea Handler. Red and black appear to be this year's colors of choice as Margot Robbie ditched her customary "Barbie" pink in favor of a scarlet red leather gown complete with 3-D roses. "Oppenheimer" nominee Emily Blunt also got the memo, donning a red hot one-shoulder sequined gown alongside her husband John Krasinski, who wore a cream velvet jacket.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon twinned with her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe in coordinating black gowns. Witherspoon's "Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston followed suit in a satin black jumpsuit with a feathered sweetheart neckline. And "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone, who recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, was the picture of Hollywood glamour in a cobalt blue gown with a flowing cape.

See the most dazzling looks from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet below:

Margot Robbie

Lily Gladstone

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Phillippe

Emma Stone

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Jennifer Aniston

Carey Mulligan

Lauren E. Banks

Dua Lipa

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Cillian Murphy

Juno Temple

Danielle Brooks

Christina Ricci

Pedro Pascal