The stars pulled out their most prize-worthy looks at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14. Celebrating the best in film and TV, this year's top contenders in each category were "Barbie" with a record 18 nominations and "The Morning Show" with six. Below, we've rounded up the most eye-popping finery donned by film and TV greats on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Held at the Barker Hangar, this year's Critics Choice Awards is hosted for the second year in a row by Chelsea Handler. Red and black appear to be this year's colors of choice as Margot Robbie ditched her customary "Barbie" pink in favor of a scarlet red leather gown complete with 3-D roses. "Oppenheimer" nominee Emily Blunt also got the memo, donning a red hot one-shoulder sequined gown alongside her husband John Krasinski, who wore a cream velvet jacket.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon twinned with her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe in coordinating black gowns. Witherspoon's "Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston followed suit in a satin black jumpsuit with a feathered sweetheart neckline. And "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone, who recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, was the picture of Hollywood glamour in a cobalt blue gown with a flowing cape.

See the most dazzling looks from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet below:

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lauren E. Banks

Lauren E. Banks at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Juno Temple 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

