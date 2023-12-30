Top 10 Wildest TV Moments of 2023, From a Shocking Reality TV Clip to Reese Witherspoon In Space

Despite historic dual strikes, 2023 was a banner year for bonkers TV. Movie stars took to the small screen and delivered free-spirited performances, a gangbusters Netflix show led to a surprisingly gutsy reality series and the TV gods delivered a fan-favorite "Justified" character from the graveyard of all-time-great portrayals. Below, we spotlight the top 10 wildest TV moments 2023 had to offer.

The following roundup features Reese Witherspoon doing what she does best these days (besides the Book Club, of course): Terrorizing and delighting those of us who hate-watch "The Morning Show." We also give it up for Jon Hamm's (fake) body parts in "Fargo" Season 5 and go behind-the-wheel with everyone's favorite nepo baby Jamie Lee Curtis.

On the unscripted front, too, 2023 was, ahem, golden. One "Golden Bachelor" contestant did the unthinkable on national TV and lived to tell the tale. Elsewhere, a tasteless recreation of an era-defining tragedy and a girly version of cannibalism proved that we, as a society, are sicker than ever. Finally, taking the crown for 2023's most unhinged TV moment is an on-screen death so accidentally funny you might forget that the whole misbegotten scene absolutely defies common decency.

Here goes. We narrowed down a year's worth of binge-watching to reach the top 10 wildest TV moments of 2023, ranked from the mildly nuts to Put it in a straitjacket!