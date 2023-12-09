'Mean Girls' 2024: A Cast and Character Guide for the Musical Reboot

The original "Mean Girls," which premiered back in 2004, was a hilarious and insightful exploration of high school dynamics and became a defining film for the millennial cohort. "Mean Girls" also climbed to the shiny summit of the box office charts, which meant a remake was bound to happen. Now, 20 years later, "Mean Girls" is back. But rather than showing what The Plastics are up to 20 years later (that was reserved for a series of highly amusing Walmart Black Friday ads), the film is getting a full-on remake — oh, and it's also a musical. Naturally, the "Mean Girls" reboot will share much in common with the "Mean Girls" musical that ran on Broadway from 2018 to 2020.

Tina Fey, who penned the original, has returned for the sing-songy reimagining — and to reprise her role as the exasperated Ms. Norbury. A few other actors from the original will also make an appearance. But the main characters — including Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith — have been recast.

If you're curious about who will be filling the shoes of your favorite characters, then read on for a look at who they are, what they've been in, and how their portrayal may differ from the original.