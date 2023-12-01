Lacey Chabert to Host Hallmark Reality Show Celebrating 'Everyday Heroes'

Hallmark movie regular Lacey Chabert will host and executive produce an unscripted reality series for the company that's slated for a 2024 debut.

Deadline announced on Monday (Nov. 27) that the 10-episode series "Celebrations With Lacey Chabert" will stream late next year on Hallmark Media's streaming service.

Per the report, the show "will feature [Chabert] as she surprises kids, families and adults who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime." Deadline adds that "Chabert will work with party planners, family members and volunteers to create one-of-a-kind events in three days."

"As a lifelong DIY enthusiast, I fell in love with party planning while coming up with creative ways to bring my daughter's birthday parties to life," Chabert said (as quoted by Deadline). "I am so excited to lend my love of crafts to create joyous moments for deserving people. This is going to be an epic party as we celebrate real-life heroes, complete with ups and downs that only unscripted television can capture."

Deadline also quoted Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media's executive VP of programming, about what she called "our foray into the unscripted programming space."

"Lacey Chabert shares the same passion for celebrating everyday heroes as we do at Hallmark," Hamilton Daly shared. "Lacey's natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events."

Chabert has appeared in over 30 Hallmark films, including "A Very Scottish Christmas," which premiered on Nov. 18. She's also resurfaced as her "Mean Girls" character, Gretchen Weiner, in Walmart's Black Friday marketing campaign.

A musical reboot of the 2004 film, also titled "Mean Girls," released its first trailer in November. The film is set to premiere on Jan. 12, 2024.