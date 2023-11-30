'Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas' Is the Sixth Film in Blake Shelton's Hallmark Movie Series

Blake Shelton is adding another heartwarming holiday flick to his growing catalogue of Hallmark Christmas movies. The country star (and avowed Hallmark fan) is an executive producer on "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," premiering Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The film, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech ("90210") and Chris Carmack ("Grey's Anatomy"), follows a grieving woman and an Army veteran as they find healing and connection through music. What would a Blake Shelton Hallmark movie be without a little ditty here and there?

"Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas" is the sixth installment in Shelton's Hallmark film series, which sprung from a collaboration between the former "Voice" coach and his mother, singer-songwriter Dorothy Shackleford. The duo co-wrote the track "Time for Me to Come Home," which debuted on Shelton's 2012 holiday album "Cheers, It's Christmas." A year later, Shackleford penned a novel inspired by the song. That book was then adapted into the 2018 Hallmark movie "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson.

"When I was making my Christmas album, I said, 'Mom, let's me and you write a song together, and you can sing it with me on my album,'" Shelton said on From Apple Music With Love, per CMT. "And there's your Lucille Ball moment. You can finally have your moment to be famous. We had no idea it was going to end up turning into a book deal for my mom."

Shelton followed up his Hallmark debut with five more Christmas films starring the likes of Alison Sweeney, Queen of Hallmark Christmas Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny and fan-favorite Tyler Hynes. Each film tells a heartwarming story of overcoming loss, finding inspiration or creating community in the lead-up to Christmas. A couple installments even feature prominent singer-songwriters, including "American Idol" alum Grace Leer and ACM Award-winning country artist Tenille Townes.

Read on for a rundown of every flick in Blake Shelton's Hallmark movie series.