'Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas' Is the Sixth Film in Blake Shelton's Hallmark Movie Series

Blake Shelton is adding another heartwarming holiday flick to his growing catalogue of Hallmark Christmas movies. The country star (and avowed Hallmark fan) is an executive producer on "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," premiering Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The film, starring Shenae Grimes-Beech ("90210") and Chris Carmack ("Grey's Anatomy"), follows a grieving woman and an Army veteran as they find healing and connection through music. What would a Blake Shelton Hallmark movie be without a little ditty here and there?
"Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas" is the sixth installment in Shelton's Hallmark film series, which sprung from a collaboration between the former "Voice" coach and his mother, singer-songwriter Dorothy Shackleford. The duo co-wrote the track "Time for Me to Come Home," which debuted on Shelton's 2012 holiday album "Cheers, It's Christmas." A year later, Shackleford penned a novel inspired by the song. That book was then adapted into the 2018 Hallmark movie "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson.
"When I was making my Christmas album, I said, 'Mom, let's me and you write a song together, and you can sing it with me on my album,'" Shelton said on From Apple Music With Love, per CMT. "And there's your Lucille Ball moment. You can finally have your moment to be famous. We had no idea it was going to end up turning into a book deal for my mom."
Shelton followed up his Hallmark debut with five more Christmas films starring the likes of Alison Sweeney, Queen of Hallmark Christmas Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny and fan-favorite Tyler Hynes. Each film tells a heartwarming story of overcoming loss, finding inspiration or creating community in the lead-up to Christmas. A couple installments even feature prominent singer-songwriters, including "American Idol" alum Grace Leer and ACM Award-winning country artist Tenille Townes.
'Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas' (2023)
Starring: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer
Synopsis: Facing her first Christmas without her mother, Carly (Grimes-Beech) accepts a short-term job to lead a small-town church choir's Christmas program. Shortly after arriving, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), who is returning home after serving in the Army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life-changing reason. As the mystery unravels, one thing is clear: This journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.
'Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas' (2022)
Starring: Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, Tenille Townes
Synopsis: Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth (Roden) receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. On it, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance, asking to meet on Christmas Eve at the unnamed spot where they first met. Elizabeth realizes that this message is not meant for her, and the outcome of someone else's love story is now in her hands. As she's swept into the search for the mystery caller, she's reunited with her best friend Josh (Hynes), who is home for Christmas for the first time in years after a tragic event in the past split them apart. On this very special Christmas, a wrong number will put Elizabeth on an exciting journey of romance and adventure that will give her and three other lost souls a second chance at happiness.
'Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas' (2021)
Starring: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny
Synopsis: Ten days before Christmas, an accident leaves a woman (Schram) with amnesia alone in a rural hospital. Known as "Jane Doe," the only clue to her identity is a newspaper clipping for a Christmas festival in Charleston with a cryptic note, "Please come - Mark." Believing that reaching the festival in time will help her regain her memories, Jane accepts a cross-country car-ride with her dutiful nurse, Paul (Penny), who is driving home to North Carolina to spend the holidays with his family. The pair grow closer during their journey, but their feelings are complicated by the mystery surrounding Jane's identity and what - or who - might be awaiting her at the festival.
'Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas' (2020)
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar, Leon, Lini Evans
Synopsis: Five guests receive special invites to spend Christmas at the cozy Snowfall Inn. Sarah (Chabert), back home to settle her mother's affairs, believes the trip is a gift from her Seattle law firm. Karen (Evans), a divorcee on her own for the holidays, won her stay in a contest. Jasper (Leon), a widower and musician, is there because he believes his wife had booked the trip. When they discover that their invites came in the same red envelopes, sender unknown, it becomes clear to Sarah that a Christmas mystery is afoot. With help from the inn's handsome owner, Ben (Huszar), Sarah works to uncover the mysterious connection she and the other guests share.
'Time for You to Come Home for Christmas' (2019)
Starring: Alison Sweeney, Lucas Bryant
Synopsis: Two years after losing her husband, Katherine (Sweeney) braces for bittersweet memories as she and her son return to her Virginia hometown for Christmas. She is surprised to see Jack (Bryant), her erstwhile seat-mate on the train to Virginia. A guitarist, Jack volunteered to play at the town's annual Christmas dance benefiting military families. Katherine and Jack grow close, though she remains perplexed by his decision to spend Christmas away from his own family. But there is purpose to Jack's journey that will ultimately lead to a new beginning for them both.
'Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas' (2018)
Starring: Megan Park, Josh Henderson
Synopsis: Just before Christmas, Cara's (Park) flight home is canceled and she gains a travel partner in country singer Heath Sawyer (Henderson), going incognito as a regular guy named Lee. Both face tough holidays after suffering losses in their families and grow close as they journey home. When misunderstandings and Lee's true identity complicate things, it might take a Christmas miracle for this couple to find harmony.
