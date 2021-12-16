Hallmark Star Megan Park Is An Award Winning Film Director

Megan Park may be best known for starring as Grace Bowman on ABC Family's television series The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but she's quickly becoming a regular fixture on the Hallmark Channel in addition to working on her own writing and directing. She's one of those actors that gets more enjoyable to watch as the years go by and it doesn't hurt that every now and then we get to see her onscreen alongside her husband.

Park met her husband, actor and musician Tyler Hilton, on the set of 2007 film Charlie Bartlett when she was just 19 (he was 22), and they've been together ever since. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and a few years later, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Winnie. They support each other through all of their professional endeavors -- Hilton acts and has gone on tour with his music career and Park is a filmmaker when she's not in front of the camera (her short film Lucy in My Eyes won the Grand Jury Prize at the Austin Film Festival in 2016 and A Beautiful Future: Goodnight was part of a female-directed film series for Janelle Monae). They are a modern-day power couple who still manage to prioritize family time and their daughter which is admirable.

Since the beginning of Park's acting career, she's appeared in a range of TV shows including Angela's Eyes, Life with Derek, Ace Lightning, The Newsroom, Happy Endings, Jane the Virgin, Imposters, Young Sheldon, and 9JKL. Her eclectic filmography even includes dramatic TV films The Perfect Teacher, Ungodly Acts and She's Too Young. But Park is also a talented writer and director! She's directed music videos for Billie Eilish, her husband, and more. The 2021 film that she wrote and directed, The Fallout, won the grand jury and audience awards at SXSW. Variety even named her one of the top directors to watch in 2022. Somehow, in the midst of all of that, she managed to star in a new Hallmark film this year, A Royal Queens Christmas.

The Ontario native has appeared in a few TV movies over the years for Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel including The Road to Christmas, A Wish Come True, My Christmas Love, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, and A Christmas Wish. She's also appeared in a few feature films -- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, So Undercover, Central Intelligence, Dog Days, Guns, Girls and Gambling, and Diary of the Dead.

Though Secret Life took Park down to Los Angeles, she and her husband decided to spend much more time up in her native Canada she explained to ET Canada. It probably doesn't hurt that a lot of Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in Canada as well! In fact, A Royal Queens Christmas was shot in Ontario this year before it premiered on Dec. 11.

"My whole family is Canadian and everyone's here, and there's a really vibrant film and television scene, as well as music, so we love it," Park says. "We're in a nice position now where we can be away and still be working, especially now that I'm doing a lot of writing. So, we're really looking forward to spending more time here... although we're going to strategically avoid the winter!"

