Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Love Binge-Watching Hallmark Christmas Movies

We are huge fans of Hallmark Christmas movies and it's always exciting when we find out that some of our favorite celebrities are too. Apparently, when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first started dating in 2015, it was right around the time that the Hallmark Channel started airing their annual Countdown to Christmas films. And according to Stefani in a Q&A on Hallmark's Facebook Page, the festive holiday films are one of the first things they watched together as a couple. It seems like we aren't the only people getting sucked into the feel-good films year after year.

"This is something that people don't know about me and Blake," she said, responding to a fan who asked whether she watches any of the network's Christmas films. "Ok, Let's get real. Yes, we do, It's actually one of the first things that we bonded on, is watching Hallmark Christmas movies, There's just something about these movies that gets you so so sucked into these stories and we started watching them last week actually. We were doing our holiday Thanksgiving turkey and watching the movies and they roll one after another and just when you think oh I get a break, you're sucked into the next one."

Stefani also made sure to point out that not only is her fiance a fan of the films during the holiday season, the country music star has also been involved in making them as an executive producer. In fact, he's worked on several with his own mom, Dorothy Shackleford.

"Also, Blake's mom, she has some movies that she did, some Hallmark movies," Stefani explained. "They're Christmas movies and Blake actually produced them. Let me see, I can't remember all the names but Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas, that is her Christmas movie, Blake's mom has a Christmas movie on Hallmark, she has three of them, so check those out, very proud of that to be apart of that, my new mother-in-law to be."

Blake and his mom's Hallmark journey first started together when she adapted his Christmas song "Time for Me to Come Home" from Cheers, It's Christmas into a novel. Initially, the Voice coach asked his mom for help when he was working on writing the song. You probably recognize Blake's mom from sweet pics he'll post with her on social media.

"Blake was writing the song for his Christmas album and said he needed help with the second verse," Dorothy told Country Living. "So I came up with the second verse and that's how the song was born."

The song was then adapted into a Hallmark film in 2019 starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson -- Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. The film did so well that they have now started a "Come Home For Christmas" series. The sequel of the original film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas starred Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant in a whole new holiday story.

Their most recent film in the series, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas stars the one and only Lacey Chabert opposite Stephen Huszar. The new film debuted on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 5, and mixes Hallmark's signature romance during the holiday season with a little bit of mystery. Five guests are invited to an inn for Christmas and need to uncover what they all have in common. Can't wait to find out the final reveal at the end of the new movie!

This year, Gwen was also able to work with the Hallmark network as her holiday song "Here This Christmas" was the theme song for the Countdown to Christmas. So that means you're hearing Gwen's voice every time you've been watching little sneak peeks of the new holiday movies on Hallmark this season! There are so many things to love about this musical couple but their mutual love of Hallmark definitely sets them apart from the rest.