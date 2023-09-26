The 20 Best Books of 2023, According to BookTok

For decades, institutions like the New York Times determined which novels were worth reading. But in an age where going viral is considered a marker of success rather than a sign of a nasty infection, a new literary tastemaker has emerged: TikTok.
The short-form video app, known for dance challenges and lip-syncing videos, has become an unexpected hub for book recommendations and discussions. This corner of the internet is aptly dubbed BookTok and has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the publishing world. Rather than literary experts handing down their verdicts, everyday readers are the ones catapulting books to the top of bestseller lists—some well before their official release date.
And major retailers are taking notice. Both Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million have entire sections on their websites dedicated to rounding up the most popular books on TikTok. According to Reader's Digest, videos posted with the #BookTok hashtag have upwards of 77 billion views.
"In all of my years as a bookseller, I have never seen a single social media platform move books the way TikTok continues to move books," Kalie Barnes-Young, inventory commercial support and senior bookseller at Barnes & Noble told Reader's Digest in 2023. "Titles that may have sold a few copies one month can suddenly balloon up the next month thanks to a successful algorithm."
The passionate fandom even has strong opinions when some of their favorite books are adapted to the big screen. Author Colleen Hoover had to address the masses after a major BookTok backlash following Blake Lively's casting in the upcoming adaptation of her hit novel It Ends With Us.
So, what are the titles reaping the benefits of all this organic promotion? Here are some of the most popular books on BookTok in 2023 (so far):
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
This enemies-to-lovers romance between two rival columnists who are battling for the same promotion is made even more epic through the magical connection they share. With a battle amongst gods and vanishing letters, Divine Rivals has everything you could want in an escape-worthy read.
Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
Step into a world without magic where assassin Celaena Sardothien is fighting her way to freedom by competing for the title of the King's Champion. It's book one in a highly-rated series, so prepare yourself to be hooked.
Happy Place by Emily Henry
A beloved summer getaway shared amongst friends leads to love, laughter—and lying to your besties about still being with the boyfriend you broke up with five months ago. Emily Henry's name is a constant on BookTok, with readers falling head over heels for her cozy style of storytelling.
Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez
Another addicting enemies-to-lovers story, this one follows Dr. Briana Ortiz as she finds herself surprisingly falling for a new doctor she had pegged as a self-absorbed jerk. But when he offers her the best gift imaginable, she can't help but reconsider her previously held judgments.
Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan
Beach reads are a summer staple, and this one—about a woman who unexpectedly reunites with the boy who broke her teenage heart while she's touring beachside wedding venues—is no exception. With sun-drenched beaches and the all-encompassing magic of first love, Same Time Next Summer is perfect for when you need a break from reality.
The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
It wouldn't be a BookTok list without including Elin Hilderbrand. This best-selling author's books have long been a fan favorite, but her 2023 release about a widowed food blogger who invites four friends from four different phases of her life for a weekend in Nantucket has really taken off on TikTok.
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Easily one of the biggest books to take BookTok by storm, Fourth Wing is a fantasy novel that creators are saying measures up to the likes of big names like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones. With a mix of magic, mystery, and tons of dragons (yes, DRAGONS), this is one book you won't want to miss.
In The Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros
Author Rebecca Yarros has had a good year, considering that she's had not one but two titles make it to the top of the BookTok charts. In The Likely Event is a heartwarming romance that follows two people who survived a plane crash together and find themselves inexplicably drawn to each other—and danger—when they reunite years later.
One For My Enemy by Olivie Blake
Rival witch families? Criminal empires in modern-day Manhattan? A rift that threatens to change everything? One For My Enemy is a spellbinding fantasy read that will leave you wanting more.
Archer's Voice by Mia Sheridan
This book has yet to be released, and already it's one of the most talked-about titles on BookTok. A slow-burn romance between a woman who moves to a small town to hide and falls for a mysterious man who doesn't talk to anyone, Archer's Voice has readers swooning over its emotional depth and gripping storyline.
Addicted After All by Krista and Becca Ritchie
Book three in the steamy romance series Addicted has captured the hearts of BookTok users with its rollercoaster of a relationship between two deeply flawed characters battling their own demons. But will they be able to overcome them and stay together? You'll have to read to find out.
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
If you love enemies-to-lovers stories with a hint of slow-burn and some serious chemistry, then this book needs to be on your TBR list. A competitive figure skater and hockey captain are forced to share a rink—sending sparks flying both on and off the ice.
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
A powerful, dark-humor read, Yellowface follows a struggling writer who steals the manuscript about Chinese laborers during World War I and allows herself to be rebranded as an ethnically ambiguous author. What could go wrong? As it turns out, everything.
The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer
When a reclusive bestselling author comes out of retirement with a new book and a one-of-a-kind competition to win the one and only copy, no one could have predicted the pandemonium that would ensue. This twisty read will keep you on the edge of your seat until you reach the final page.
Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu
This highly-rated Young Adult read follows a global pop sensation and a covert spy as they come together to infiltrate a crime organization. They may not be each other's biggest fans at first, but with high stakes and even higher chemistry, things quickly heat up.
The Nanny by Lana Ferguson
A single dad hires a live-in nanny to take care of his young daughter. Seems like a simple setup, right? Well, it would be, except for the fact that he's unknowingly her number-one fan on an adult site where she doesn't show her face.
Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum
A clever, drama-filled read set in a ritzy island vacation destination, Bad Summer People is like the novel version of White Lotus: rich people with tons of secrets, a gorgeous summer spot, and an unsolved murder. What more could you ask for?
What Lies In The Woods by Kate Alice Marshall
Looking for a spooky read to keep you up at night? Look no further than What Lies In The Woods, a thriller about a group of 11-year-olds who send a serial killer to prison on a lie that comes back to haunt them years later. This one will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.
True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
They may be focused on the fictional Hollywood love story they're creating, but the real-life chemistry between romance writer Felicity Chen and documentary filmmaker Connor Prince is undeniable. Can they keep things strictly professional, or will their true feelings come to the surface?
Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage
A romance between the local bad boy and his best friend's younger sister? Yes, please! This steamy read delves into the world of forbidden love set in a small hometown. With plenty of tension and heat, this book will definitely keep you up at night.