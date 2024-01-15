Chelsea Handler Gets a Full-Blown Grin From 'Smokeshow' Harrison Ford at Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler was on fire at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14 — in more ways than one! The two-time host shot her shot during her opening monologue, calling Career Achievement Award recipient Harrison Ford a "smokeshow." The famously grumpy "1923" star even cracked a smile.

Handler is the queen of raunchy comedy. The former "Chelsea Lately" host brought her signature deadpan shock-and-awe to the star-studded audience at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony. And she got big laughs for her "horny" segment in which she hit on everyone from Pedro Pascal to Martin Scorsese (whom she said she'd "toss" like "a little Italian meatball").

"2023 was one of the horniest years for movies and TV," Handler began. "Everybody was horny for everything. Ali Wong was horny in 'Beef,' Rachel Sennott was horny in 'Bottoms,' Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro were horny for land, Cillian Murphy was horny for uranium, and 2023 was the year that everyone became horny for Pedro Pascal."

After receiving rapturous applause, Handler then got candid about her own romantic taste. She cited Robert De Niro, 80, and Harrison Ford, 81, as her ideal type:

"I prefer my men old and hot men who have been alive since the railway was invented. Speaking of which, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford are here. I'm looking at the two of you."

The camera panned to De Niro and Ford, who both smiled and laughed sheepishly.

She continued: "I don't know which one of you is more of a smokeshow, but you both have been so hot for decades and just keep getting hotter. It's enough already. I know you're both spoken for, so I'm not hitting on you. But I am hitting on you."

Ford, in attendance with his wife Calista Flockhart, feigned a look of surprise and the audience erupted with laughter. Anyone else having flashbacks to that one, very forward, Cannes journalist?

