Watch Harrison Ford's Hilarious Reaction When a Reporter Calls Him 'Hot'

Another day, another Harrison Ford-ism. The 1923 star's latest comeback is one for the books. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival for his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, one reporter took it upon herself to voice what we're all thinking: At 80 years old, Harrison Ford looks great. The actor's stunned reply is a masterclass in curmudgeonly humor.

"Look, I think you're still very hot," a reporter said at the press conference, cutting right to the chase. "We were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene. I mean, it's just...and you've still got it. How do you keep fit?"

Ford gave an incredulous look, letting out a sigh as the rest of the press pen laughed. Whether his exasperation was real or fake, the Hollywood icon did what Hollywood icons do best: Made an awkward situation into a display of undeniable charisma.

Advertisement

"I have been uhh...I've been blessed with this body," Ford whispered into the microphone, leaning in with just a hint of sarcasm. He looked around the room as if he had just spilled a massive secret, rapidly twiddling his fingers while the audience erupted in laughter. And to land the plane, he finished it off with a gruff, "Thanks for noticing." Applause all around. 10/10, no notes.

The hilarious exchange came on the heels of Dial of Destiny's Cannes premiere, which reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation. Due in theaters on June 30, the film marks Ford's last appearance as the whip-wielding archaeologist. Directed by Logan helmer James Mangold, it has also been billed as the character's final appearance in the franchise, which began with the Steven Spielberg-directed Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 and has continued through five sequels -- Dial of Destiny being the fifth and final film in the series.

An ~ahem~ eventful press conference wasn't the only sticky situation Ford found himself in while in France, however. The actor was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or, the highest prize given by the festival, for lifetime achievement.

"I'm very moved by this," Ford said in an uncharacteristically emotional acceptance speech. "They say when you're about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I'm grateful."

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres only in theaters on June 30.

Related Videos