Kylie Kelce Calls Out Tabloid for Taylor Swift Headline

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce and sister-in-law of Travis Kelce, seems to have had her words twisted to suit a scandalous headline about Taylor Swift. In a recent TikTok, she takes down a report that she's turned off by the attention Swift has brought to the rest of Travis' family.

"Go watch that video," Kylie said. "Go watch that interview. 'Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight, saying it's not my 'cup of tea.'' I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That... You're reaching! You. are, reaching. You're reaching!"

Here's the original quote in question, which is from an interview Kylie granted to Spectrum News Kansas City for its coverage of a field hockey clinic for kids.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie said. "I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter. But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this, where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Kylie Kelce was in Kansas City Sunday morning leading a #StickWithKC Field Hockey clinic for kids! She speaks about her passion for field hockey, the world's sexiest man, and where she will be sitting during the Eagles vs Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/7IoQlvZ2y1 — Spectrum News Kansas City (@SpectrumNewsKC) November 19, 2023

Kylie wed Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and fellow NFL star, in 2018. The couple first met on Tinder. Kylie recently set a TikTok of the couple's 4-year-old daughter Wyatt to the Swift song "Never Grow Up."

"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio... because there isn't one," Kylie captioned the post.

