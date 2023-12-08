PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce" on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video/ Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Celebrity

Kylie Kelce Calls Out Tabloid for Taylor Swift Headline

"You're reaching!"

By |

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce and sister-in-law of Travis Kelce, seems to have had her words twisted to suit a scandalous headline about Taylor Swift. In a recent TikTok, she takes down a report that she's turned off by the attention Swift has brought to the rest of Travis' family.

"Go watch that video," Kylie said. "Go watch that interview. 'Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight, saying it's not my 'cup of tea.'' I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That... You're reaching! You. are, reaching. You're reaching!"

@kyliekelce

#greenscreen

? Elevator Music - Bohoman

Here's the original quote in question, which is from an interview Kylie granted to Spectrum News Kansas City for its coverage of a field hockey clinic for kids.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie said. "I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter. But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this, where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

Kylie wed Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother and fellow NFL star, in 2018. The couple first met on Tinder. Kylie recently set a TikTok of the couple's 4-year-old daughter Wyatt to the Swift song "Never Grow Up."

"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio... because there isn't one," Kylie captioned the post.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Shares Heartfelt Message for Friend Carrie Underwood

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Has Something to Say to 'Dads, Brads, and Chads' Who Watch the NFL

Entertainment

See Taylor Swift Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Packers Game

Artists

Donna Kelce 'Feels Bad' About Response to Taylor Swift Question

Celebrity

Travis Kelce Shares How Romance With Taylor Swift Began: 'I Had Someone Playing Cupid'

 