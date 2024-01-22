Taylor Swift wasn't the only loved one of Travis Kelce supporting him at the Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Jan. 21). Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared at the game to cheer on his brother, and he did something sweet for a young Swift fan.

Jason was seen wholeheartedly enjoying the game and cheering on the Chiefs in a suite he shared with Swift, his wife Kylie, his mom Donna and other family and friends. Initially showing up decked out in a Chiefs t-shirt, Jason eventually lost his shirt, and he hilariously cheered on the team from the front of the suite completely shirtless. While he was cheering on the team, Jason noticed a little girl with a sign that read, "I 'heart' T.Swift." Upon seeing the fan, Jason left the suite and picked up the girl to bring her to the window. She was then able to show Swift her sign and wave to the pop superstar up close.

Jason Kelce is a class act? Above everything, he's a dad!#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/GQFhrFyUKy — Bills Mafia (@BillsMafia_App) January 22, 2024

One X user even caught a selfie video Jason took with football fans behind him. Many fans were welcoming of Jason's enthusiasm, despite the fact that most of them were rooting for the Bills.

Jason Kelce is never beating the biggest Tayvis fan allegations... pic.twitter.com/oFHGnVuilv — Da?Otterside (@DaOtterside) January 22, 2024

For Jason, the partying began long before the Chiefs kick off. The NFL star was seen in the parking before the game tailgating with fans. One video shows him drinking out of a bowling ball, again with Bills fans.

Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

Of course, the most memorable Jason Kelce moment from the night was when he roared to the crowd with beer in hand and not a shirt in sight.

we need Jason Kelce in the stands at Olympic Trials pic.twitter.com/7fFU9J1fIt — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) January 22, 2024

No matter your feelings toward Jason's Chiefs game antics, one thing is for sure: it took some of the attention off Swift, which the singer may have appreciated.

