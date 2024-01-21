Travis Kelce Plans to ‘Lean into Acting and Hosting' After Retiring From Football

There's no indication that Travis Kelce will hang up his cleats as an NFL star anytime soon. But when the day to retire does come, Travis has a career change in mind.

"He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting," a source told People for a cover story about Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. "He had a blast at 'SNL'."

Travis hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March of 2023. He's also in quite a few commercials nowadays, often alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera," Travis told reporters last week (as quoted by People). "The 'SNL' stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now."

For the time being, Travis is focused on helping his team defend its Super Bowl title. This Sunday (Jan. 21), the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills. The winner moves onto the AFC championship game. The AFC champion will play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Earlier this week, the NFL just announced that Reba McEntire will be singing the national anthem before the big game.

" A household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality, McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has more than 50 award wins under her belt, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and GMA Dove Awards," read the league's statement.