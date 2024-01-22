Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift's Signature Heart Hands Gesture After Touchdown

It's among the sweetest developments in a real-life "rom-com."

Following his first of two touchdown grabs on Sunday (Jan. 21) during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff win on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Travis Kelce shouted out Taylor Swift in a less-than subtle way during his end zone celebration.

The football star formed the same heart hands gesture flashed by Swift during Eras Tour performances of her song "Fearless."

TRAVIS TOUCHDOWN AND HAND HEART OKAY ??? pic.twitter.com/Rb5Mk5gDg6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 22, 2024

Swift was spotted cheering in a luxury box with the entire Kelce family, including Travis' older brother, fellow NFL star Jason. The elder sibling took off his shirt in excitement—and in freezing weather— after Travis' 22-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game. Swift friend, actor and model Cara Delevingne was also in attendance.

Of course, Travis' grand romantic gesture became the talk of social media, with one Swiftie winning the internet by declaring the NFL standout and Swift's relationship to be their "favourite rom-com."

"Travis just did the heart hands after his touchdown... I'm crying," wrote another Twitter user.

A third social media user named the could-be rom-com: "Miss Americana and the Football Prince."

Typically, Travis does his bow and arrow pose, which he has said represents shooting for the stars and always dreaming big.

In the third quarter, Travis caught another touchdown. It was the 16th thrown in a postseason game to Kelce by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which set a new NFL career record.

Travis' two scores propelled the Chiefs to the AFC championship game, which will be hosted this Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens. The winner moves on to the Super Bowl.

Amid the high stakes of the playoffs and rumblings by naysayers that Swift might be a distraction, Travis led all receivers in the game with five catches for 75 yards.