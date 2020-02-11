Missouri's Warm Springs Ranch is the Home of the Budweiser Clydesdales

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales have become synonymous with Super Bowl commercials for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. But the history of these horses and the St. Louis, Missouri brewing company dates back to the prohibition.

In celebration of the repeal of prohibition in 1933, Clydesdales pulled a beer wagon carrying one of the first cases of post-prohibition beer down the streets in St. Louis. August Anheuser Busch recognized the potential in using the horses for marketing purposes and used the Clydesdales to deliver beer via beer wagon on a tour around the country.

Clydesdales have made appearances in a Super Bowl commercial nearly every year since 1986. The official home of the Budweiser Clydesdales is a brick and stained-glass stable on the 100-acre Anheuser-Busch Brewery complex in St. Louis. But the horses are bred on Warm Springs Ranch, a 300-acre property in Boonville, Missouri.

The breeding farm includes a foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The farm houses around 70 horses, from foals to stallions. The best part? You can actually visit the farm.

With reservations, you can take a VIP tour through the 25,000-square-foot breeding facility where you can learn all about the Budweiser Clydesdales. Guided Walking Tours will let you interact with the Clydesdales, take photos, sample some free beer and visit the gift shop for some fun Clydesdale gifts. These tours will cost you $15/person.

For more of a private VIP experience, you'll get a more behind the scenes look by interacting with a Clydesdale handler while you visit the foaling area. A custom-built vehicle will take you around the property. These private tours will cost $500 and accommodate up to 16 guests. Both tours will show you the Clydesdale harnesses and explain the amount of skill that goes into being a Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch Driver.

Visit the Warm Springs Ranch website to learn more about how to book your tour right in the heart of Missouri. This trip is an absolute must for any Budweiser (and Clydesdale) fans.