Budweiser Clydesdales Reunite With Puppy in Sweet New Ad

Budweiser has released a brand new ad referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. Titled "Reunited With Buds," the commercial celebrates friends getting back together as social distancing restrictions are being lifted across the country.

The clip (featured above) is set to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" and opens with a small bar opening as one of the Budweiser Clydesdales hops the fence and starts running toward town. His puppy friend follows after, albeit much slower. At the end, a group of Clydesdales reunite as their puppy pal leads the way. The ad ends with the tag line "We can't wait to see our buds. But when we do, let's do it safely."

Monica Rustgi, Budweiser's vice president of marketing, said the lovable duo symbolizes the joy of reuniting with friends after so much time spent apart.

"For us, there isn't a more iconic duo than the Clydesdales and Budweiser puppy that spread joy, and the goal of this ad was to celebrate their reunion after months apart," Rustgi told TODAY Food. "As the entire country slowly starts to reopen and share this very same excitement of getting together, we wanted to also remind people that we must reunite with our buds safely, by following state and local guidelines."

The ad follows another Budweiser commercial released earlier this year titled "Together We Will Run Again," which featured the iconic Clydesdales running near the St. Louis arch and the Lincoln Memorial.

This isn't the first time an adorable Labrador puppy has appeared in a Budweiser ad. The 2014 "Puppy Love" commercial featured two friends who refused to be separated. Budweiser knows a good combination when they see one.