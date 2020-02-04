There's a Real-Life Love Story Behind Google's Sweet Super Bowl Ad

Chances are, your social media timelines reflected the sadness of Google Assistant's Super Bowl ad almost as frequently as you read hot takes on the NFL's Big Game or Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's halftime show.

More heartstring-plucking news followed, with Google's chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill writing in a blog post that the commercial is voiced by the 85-year-old grandfather of a Google employee whose late wife was the real-life Loretta.

"The ad reflects our goal to build products that help people in their daily lives, in both big and small ways," Twohill wrote, as reported by CBS affiliate WBNS. "Sometimes that's finding a location, sometimes it's playing a favorite movie, and sometimes it's using the Google Assistant to remember meaningful details."

Meaningful details saved by the commercial's lead widower include his loving wife's affinity for the state of Alaska, her love for scallops and her favorite flowers, tulips.

It wasn't the only great Super Bowl commercial this year when you consider Bill Murray's Groundhog Day homage or Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Sam Elliott's Doritos ad. Yet for a brief moment, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs fans could agree on one thing: Google's Super Bowl ad about the elderly man preserving memories about his late wife really hit you in the feels.

The tear-jerking ad from Super Bowl LIV came a decade after the original Google ad created for the Super Bowl, "Parisian Love," debuted.

Country artists shaken by the "Loretta" Super Bowl ad include Ryan Hurd, who wrote, "That one hit me." Likewise, there's no mystery as to why Mickey Guyton was "literally sobbing at a Super Bowl party" shortly after the commercial aired.

