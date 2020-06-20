Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the Longest-Married Presidential Couple

oembed rumble video here

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, former First Lady and advocate for numerous causes, are celebrating yet another milestone in their 73 years together. They are now the longest-married presidential couple.

Last October, the Carter Center wrote on Facebook that the couple has been together for 26,765 days.

The previous record was held by George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

What's their secret to a happy and lasting marriage? During an interview on Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Sunday in 2016, former President Carter says he supports his wife's dreams and ambitions while letting her have her own space. And they never go to bed angry.

"Rosalynn has her own ideas, her own ambitions, her own goals in life, which, in some ways, are different from mine. I let her do her thing; she lets me do my thing," Carter said. "And we try to resolve our inevitable and fairly frequent differences before we go to bed at night."

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship

Rosalynn Carter grew up just down the road from her future husband in Plains, Georgia. She was even a childhood friend of Jimmy's younger sister, Ruth.

The Washington Post reports that while the former president was home from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1945, he fell in love with Rosalynn. Less than a year later, Carter proposed. But Rosalynn initially turned him down, explaining that she had made a promise to her father that she would finish college before getting married.

After completing junior college, Rosalynn agreed to marry her lifelong love. The couple married on July 7, 1946. She was 18 and he was 21.

The couple has fervently supported one another throughout the years. Rosalynn was by her husband's side as he returned to Plains, Georgia to take over his family's peanut farm and joined him on the campaign trail during his early '60s run for Georgia's state senate.

Carter ran for governor in Georgia in 1966 and 1970, when he became the 76th governor of the state.

Carter was elected as president in 1976 and Rosalynn made it clear from the beginning that she was no passive First Lady. She had her own ideas and ambitions and was determined to remain informed on political matters. Along with Lady Bird Johnson and Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter supported the Equal Rights Amendment. In 1978, he hosted the First Lady's Employment Seminar, which sought to inform communities on how to deal with unemployment.

Rosalynn Carter was also passionate about removing the stigma around mental illness and providing mental health care to those who needed it. She served as an honorary chairperson on the President's Commission on Mental Health.

Throughout everything, former President Carter supported his wife and respected her as his equal.

In 1984, Rosalynn Carter published the book First Lady From Plains.

The Carter Children

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have four children: John William (born 1947), James Earl "Chip" III (born 1950), Donnel Jeffrey (born 1952) and Amy (born 1967).

73 Years Strong

Throughout their seven decades together, the Carters have been through several ups and downs. But through it all, the couple has supported one another.

Former president Carter and Rosalynn are committed to humanitarian work. The couple formed the Carter Center, dedicated to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering, and the Carter Work Project, a weeklong event for Habitat for Humanity. Last year, at the age of 95 and after suffering a fall that left him with 14 stitches, Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president, helped build a Nashville home for Habitat for Humanity.

