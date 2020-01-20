Sam Elliott Recites 'Old Town Road' Lyrics in 2020 Super Bowl Commercial

Sam Elliott is known for his rich, baritone voice and cowboy persona, so it should come as no surprise that he delivers a downright inspiring recitation of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' smash hit "Old Town Road." Elliott recites lyrics from the song in an upcoming Doritos Super Bowl ad.

The company shared a teaser for the upcoming commercial, which features Elliott in all his "The Stranger" from The Big Lebowski glory.

I got the horses in the back, horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black, got the boots that's black to match," Elliott says in his iconic drawl. "Can't nobody tell me nothin'."

The commercial can be seen in full when it premieres during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Can't nobody tell Sam Elliott nothin' 🤫 pic.twitter.com/egNvZArXlS — Doritos (@Doritos) January 17, 2020

Elliott recently starred in the Netflix series The Ranch about a family ranch in Colorado. The final season of the series, which also stars Ashton Kutcher and Debra Winger, will debut on Jan. 24.

In 2019, Elliott appeared in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

"Old Town Road" gained massive popularity on the social media app Tik Tok in 2019. The song went viral, racking up over 23 million views on YouTube. The song hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.