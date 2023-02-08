On Sunday, February 12, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Sports fans are are looking forward to the big game, but another important component of Super Bowl Sunday is the halftime show, which will be performed by Rihanna this year. The Super Bowl halftime show is known as an iconic gig -- one which music greats such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and more have held. Another music legend who has held the title of Super Bowl performer is Shania Twain, who put on a memorable performance at Super Bowl XXXVII 20 years ago on January 26, 2003.

Looking back at Twain's 2003 halftime show performance, it's not hard to see why it has gone down in history as iconic. The country queen had recently returned from a two year break from music after her meteoric rise in the 1990s, and she had just released her new single "Up!," from the album of the same name, weeks before the Super Bowl performance. Suffice it to say, Twain was on the brink of yet another career explosion, and the Super Bowl performance bolstered that rise.

Twain's performance began with the familiar intro to her song, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," but instead of saying the classic line, "Let's go girls," Twain yelled out, "Let's go football fans!" The high-powered guitars of the song then began to play as fireworks shot out from the stage. Twain then appeared, singing the first verse of the hit song while confidently power walking down the stage and towards the camera.

Her outfit from the event is memorable as well. Twain wore a black leather coat that hugged her waist and flared out behind her like a dress. She paired this with a bedazzled bra top and stylish black skirt with strips of white fabric with jewels. She accessorized with a giant diamond necklace and earrings, fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. Twain continued roving the stage while performing the hit song while fireworks continued to shoot off.

Advertisement

After singing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Twain immediately segued into her then-brand new single, "Up!" Twain made her way down the catwalk of the stage and visited with excited fans while singing the tune. After joining her band on the stage for a moment, she boarded a platform with balloons that raised her high up above the field. One final firework shot off at the end of the tune as the crowd went wild.

Twain's performance on the Super Bowl helped to solidify her name as a music legend, but Twain says she didn't realize the importance of the event at the time.

"That was epic," she said in a recent interview with ET Canada. "That's one of those moment where I only really realized the magnitude of it later, after, in reflection. It still amazes me."

When asked by ET's Jed Tavernier if Twain has any advice for Rihanna as she undertakes the mission of performing at the halftime show this year, she said the veteran singer most likely has all the experience needed for the job.

Advertisement

"She's already so big and accomplished," she says. "That was my first tour when I did that. It was during my first tour, and I really was still finding my big stage self. She's already so much more big stage savvy."

Super Bowl LVII will air on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.