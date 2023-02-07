Tim McGraw Covers Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One' and Shania Loves It: 'So Touching'

Tim McGraw often shares cover songs on his social media accounts, and in his latest edition, he's singing a rendition of Shania Twain's 1998 hit, "You're Still the One." McGraw sang through the firsts verse of the chorus the tune with simple acoustic guitar instrumentation, allowing each note of the committed love song to ring out.

The video was met with plenty of comments from fans and fellow celebs praising McGraw for the cover, and perhaps the best comment of all came from Twain, herself. She commented "Gorgeous!!" with a smiley face emoji with hearts around it.

Twain also chatted about the video tribute to her song while on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. In an interview with Extra TV, Twain called the cover "touching."

"I've never had a one-on-one relationship with Tim because, you know, Faith [Hill] took over really, really quick," Twain joked, referencing McGraw and Hill's relationship and marriage. "I've always been friendly with Faith and I just thought it was very sweet of him to step up and give me that nod. It was very cute."

Twain released "You're Still the One" in January 1998, and it became one of Twain's most successful singles. It was a crossover hit, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping country charts all over the world. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards, and it won two.

Although Twain's music from her early career will be forever iconic, the singer recently shared a new batch of music with her Queen of Me album, which she released on Feb. 3. She will set off on her Queen of Me tour on April 28 in Spokane, Wash. The tour will run throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada, and it will finally wrap up on Nov. 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. Twain is taking along a host of openers including Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton.

