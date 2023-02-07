Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Twain and Styles are longtime friends, and their friendship began when Twain met Styles backstage at one of his shows early in his career, Twain once shared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The two artists stayed in contact through the years, and in April 2022, Styles invited Twain to the stage during his set at Coachella. The two performed a fun duet version of Twain's classic song, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

Twain has a busy year ahead of her that includes her Queen of Me tour, which kicks off April 28 in Spokane, Wash. The singer says she'd love to welcome Styles to the stage on tour.

"I will work on that," Twain told Extra on the red carpet. "I will get him up onstage during the tour."

Twain reiterated her closeness to the pop star, saying, "They should just call us 'Sharry.'"

The two singers also may have a collaboration up their sleeves. In an interview with Bobby Bones for E! News at the Grammys, Twain said she'd be open to collaborating with Styles.

"I think we would sound really good together. We would blend really lovely," she says. "He's busy, I'm busy. We will do it."

Styles entered the 2023 Grammy Awards with six nominations, and he took home two trophies. His 2022 album Harry's House won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.