Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'

Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.

Deadline reports that Quaid will portray Sherrill Lynn, a deputy U.S Marshal. In addition to Oyelowo, Quaid joins previously announced cast member Cole Hauser, who portrays the tough-as-nails ranch hand Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. Last year, Hauser confirmed that he'll appear in Bass Reeves on Entertainment Tonight, though it has not yet been announced what Hauser's role on the series will be.

Last year, Oyelowo, a producer on the series, shared how the industry's perception of TV Westerns has changed and his excitement to work with Sheridan.

"I remember going out with it five or six years ago and every network cabler said, 'No one's making westerns, we're not doing that,'" Oyelowo told TheWrap in February of 2022. "And then we went out with it another two years later and they said, 'Oh, everyone's making westerns. We're not doing that.' So it's nice to finally have that project land somewhere great. And I'm a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan, so getting to work with him is pretty great as well."

The series is also produced by Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Bass Reeves is just one of many projects Sheridan has in the works. In addition to Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, The actor, writer, director and producer is also working on Lioness, co-created with Jill Wagner, an action thriller based on a real-life CIA program. The series will star Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Land Man, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Yellowstone spin-off 6666 are also on the way. Sheridan will likely remain one of the busiest men in Hollywood for the foreseeable future, considering his hit series Tulsa King was recently renewed for a season 2 and Yellowstone is likely to get at least two more seasons.

