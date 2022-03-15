If you're a fan of Yellowstone, by now you've most likely figured out that creator Taylor Sheridan is behind much more than just the popular western drama. His Kevin Costner led masterpiece has led to multiple spinoffs and two prequel series as well as landing Sheridan a major deal with Paramount Network that includes a few more shows outside of the Yellowstone universe.
Part of the reason Sheridan landed the opportunity to create his own series in the first place is because he proved, after years as a character actor, that he was an incredibly talented screenwriter. His first film was the military thriller Sicario, starring Josh Brolin and Emily Blunt, followed by his Oscar nominated Hell or High Water, starring Jeff Bridges. If you're a Sheridan fan and have watched his many projects, you might notice that you've seen some of the same faces multiple times.
We've rounded up 18 actors (including Sheridan himself) you've seen in more than one of his TV shows or films.
1. Kelsey Asbille
Natalie Hanson - Wind River (2017)
Monica Dutton - Yellowstone (2018-2022)
2. Hugh Dillon
Curtis - Wind River (2017)
Donnie Haskell - Yellowstone (2018-2021)
Ian Ferguson - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)
3. Martin Sensmeier
Chip - Wind River (2017)
Martin - Yellowstone (2019)
Sam - 1883 (2022)
4. Gil Birmingham
Alberto Parker - Hell or High Water (2016)
Martin Hanson - Wind River (2017)
Thomas Rainwater - Yellowstone (2018-2022)
5. Ian Bohen
Julian: Vile (2011)
Evan - Wind River (2017)
Carson Wills - Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Ryan - Yellowstone (2018-2022)
6. Jeremy Renner
Cory Lambert - Wind River (2017)
Mike McClusky - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)
7. Graham Greene
Ben - Wind River (2017)
Spotted Eagle - 1883 (2022)
8. Billy Bob Thornton
Marshal Jim Courtright - 1883 (2021)
TBD Character's Name - Land Man
9. Jon Bernthal
Ted - Sicario (2015)
Matt Rayburn - Wind River (2017)
Ethan - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
10. Finn Little
Connor - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
Carter - Yellowstone (2021-2022)
11. Aidan Gillen
Jack - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
Milo Sunter - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)
12. Rob Kirkland
Greg - Vile (2011)
Bill Ramsey - Yellowstone (2019-2021)
Captain Walter - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)
13. Tokala Black Elk
Sam Littlefeather - Wind River (2017)
Sam Stands Alone - Yellowstone (2018)
Lakota Warrior - 1883 (2022)
14. Nichole Galicia
Rebecca - Mayor of Kingstown (2021)
Street Lady - 1883 (2021)
Charlotte Riley - Yellowstone (2021-2022)
15. James Jordan
Pete Mickens - Wind River (2017)
Livestock Agent Steve Hendon - Yellowstone (2019-2021)
Ben - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
Ed Simmons - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)
Cookie - 1883 (2022)
16. Boots Southerland
Marshal Keith - Sicario (2015)
Wade Morrow - Yellowstone (2020)
Sheriff - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
17. Buck Taylor
Old man - Hell or High Water (2016)
Emmett Walsh - Yellowstone (2018-2021)
18. Taylor Sheridan
Cowboy - Hell or High Water (2016)
Travis Wheatley - Yellowstone (2018-2021)
Charles Goodnight - 1883 (2022)
