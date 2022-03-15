 
Billy Bob Thornton attends the world premiere of "1883" / Kelsey Asbille attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards / Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for for Paramount+ / Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage / Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Uses the Same Actors Across His Many Projects

If you're a fan of Yellowstone, by now you've most likely figured out that creator Taylor Sheridan is behind much more than just the popular western drama. His Kevin Costner led masterpiece has led to multiple spinoffs and two prequel series as well as landing Sheridan a major deal with Paramount Network that includes a few more shows outside of the Yellowstone universe.

Part of the reason Sheridan landed the opportunity to create his own series in the first place is because he proved, after years as a character actor, that he was an incredibly talented screenwriter. His first film was the military thriller Sicario, starring Josh Brolin and Emily Blunt, followed by his Oscar nominated Hell or High Water, starring Jeff Bridges. If you're a Sheridan fan and have watched his many projects, you might notice that you've seen some of the same faces multiple times.

We've rounded up 18 actors (including Sheridan himself) you've seen in more than one of his TV shows or films.

1. Kelsey Asbille

Kelsey Asbille attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Natalie Hanson - Wind River (2017)

Monica Dutton - Yellowstone (2018-2022)

2. Hugh Dillon

Hugh Dillon poses in Toronto's Corktown

Photo by Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Curtis - Wind River (2017)

Donnie Haskell - Yellowstone (2018-2021)

Ian Ferguson - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)

3. Martin Sensmeier

Martin Sensmeier arrives at the world premiere of "1883"

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chip - Wind River (2017)

Martin - Yellowstone (2019)

Sam - 1883 (2022)

4. Gil Birmingham

Gil Birmingham arrives at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards

Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Alberto Parker - Hell or High Water (2016)

Martin Hanson - Wind River (2017)

Thomas Rainwater - Yellowstone (2018-2022)

5. Ian Bohen

Ian Bohen as Ryan in 'Yellowstone'

Photo via Paramount Network

Julian: Vile (2011)

Evan - Wind River (2017)

Carson Wills - Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Ryan - Yellowstone (2018-2022)

6. Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Cory Lambert - Wind River (2017)

Mike McClusky - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)

7. Graham Greene

Graham Greene at the M1-5 in New York City, NY

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Ben - Wind River (2017)

Spotted Eagle - 1883 (2022)

8. Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton attends the world premiere of "1883"

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for for Paramount+

Marshal Jim Courtright - 1883 (2021)

TBD Character's Name - Land Man

9. Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Unforgivable"

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ted - Sicario (2015)

Matt Rayburn - Wind River (2017)

Ethan - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

10. Finn Little

Finn Little attends the Sydney premiere of Storm Boy on January 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Connor - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Carter - Yellowstone (2021-2022)

11. Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen discusses his career and his new show "Project Blue Book"

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jack - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Milo Sunter - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)

12. Rob Kirkland

Rob Kirkland attends the world premiere of "1883"

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for for Paramount+

Greg - Vile (2011)

Bill Ramsey - Yellowstone (2019-2021)

Captain Walter - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)

13. Tokala Black Elk

Actor Tokala Clifford attends the Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Co-Host Dynamic & Diverse Emmy Celebration

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sam Littlefeather - Wind River (2017)

Sam Stands Alone - Yellowstone (2018)

Lakota Warrior - 1883 (2022)

14. Nichole Galicia

Nichole Galicia attends the special screening of 'Mapplethorpe'

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Rebecca - Mayor of Kingstown (2021)

Street Lady - 1883 (2021)

Charlotte Riley - Yellowstone (2021-2022)

15. James Jordan

James Jordan as Cookie of the Paramount+ original series 1883

Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ (C) 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios

Pete Mickens - Wind River (2017)

Livestock Agent Steve Hendon - Yellowstone (2019-2021)

Ben - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Ed Simmons - Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2022)

Cookie - 1883 (2022)

16. Boots Southerland

Boots Southerland as Wade on 'Yellowstone'

Screengrab via YouTube

Marshal Keith - Sicario (2015)

Wade Morrow - Yellowstone (2020)

Sheriff - Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

17. Buck Taylor

Buck Taylor smiles for the camera

Screengrab via YouTube

Old man - Hell or High Water (2016)

Emmett Walsh - Yellowstone (2018-2021)

18. Taylor Sheridan

Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cowboy - Hell or High Water (2016)

Travis Wheatley - Yellowstone (2018-2021)

Charles Goodnight - 1883 (2022)

