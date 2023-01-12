Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia Daniel were the picture of Hollywood glamor at this week's 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, where Hauser presented alongside co-star Mo Brings Plenty. But before stepping into the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel, Hauser and Daniel graced the red carpet in coordinating black ensembles, dishing on Yellowstone's success, Hauser's kinship (or lack thereof) with his fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler and the real-life romantic behind the actor's on-screen persona.

"It's a pretty cool thing to know that America has spoken and they love the show so much," Hauser told Billboard of the long-running western series, which is the most-watched show on television. "When you're out at airports or going to the market, you see how many people love the show and what it's done for them -- and entertained them through a very tough time in our country."

Hauser was quick to acknowledge what the show has done for him, too, saying that he's enjoyed every minute of his journey on the series, and that taking on the character of Rip Wheeler was a no-brainer.

"It just seemed right. The colors were right in the character," said Hauser. "It was definitely a challenge, too, I thought. I'm always looking for a new challenge."

Hauser had to brush up on the fundamentals of cowboy life in order to play head ranch hand Rip Wheeler. And although he's a seasoned horseman now, there are plenty of Rip-isms the actor definitely did not take home with him. That's probably for the best, according to his wife, Cynthia Daniel.

"Well, my husband doesn't kill anyone," Daniel joked of the differences between Hauser and Rip. "In the way he's not as much like Rip is [Rip] really sits back and just lets Beth be her, and he doesn't say much. With me, [Hauser's] a little bit more honest and speaks his mind a little bit more."

In other words, Hauser is not one to be walked all over. And unlike his character, he's into, you know, basic, healthy communication with his partner.

Daniel did come up with a sweet similarity between her husband and his on-screen persona, and it's what every fan would want to hear about the beloved actor: "He's a very strong man in-person, like Rip," Daniel said. "And very loving, as well."

Is your fave celebrity couple alert going off? Mine is!

The Jan. 10 ceremony was a big night for Yellowstone, with series lead Kevin Costner winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as John Dutton. Although he wasn't able to attend the awards show due to historic flooding in his Santa Barbara community, Costner posted a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the fans "who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards telecast is now streaming on Peacock.

