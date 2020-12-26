Cole Hauser + Cynthia Daniel: Inside the 'Yellowstone' Star's Real Life Love Story

We are big fans of watching Cole Hauser's on-screen love story on Yellowstone. Hauser plays Rip Wheeler opposite Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. But in reality, he's been happily married to the same woman since 2006, professional photographer and former actress Cynthia Daniel.

If Cynthia looks familiar, that's because she's best known for her childhood acting days where she and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, co-starred in the TV series Sweet Valley High. Prior to starring as Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield in the show, which was based on the book series by Francine Pascal, the twins were also recognizable from their series of commercials playing the Doublemint Twins for Doublemint Gum.

After her Sweet Valley High School days, Cynthia only appeared in The Basketball Diaries (opposite Leonardo DiCaprio) and her sister's series That '80s Show before she officially retired from acting. You may recognize her sister Brittany from TV shows like The Game and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She's also known for the comedy films Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and White Chicks and the sitcom Blackish.

After Cynthia retired from acting in 2002, the Gainesville, Florida native married actor Cole Hauser. She became a professional photographer and started her own business: Five Arrows Photography. Though we don't know the specifics of how they came together, the couple tied the knot on December 22, 2006, and have since welcomed three children -- sons Colt and Ryland and daughter, Steely Rose.

While her husband is busy on set, Cynthia, or "Cyn" as her family and friends call her, definitely keeps busy outside of her photography career. She and her sister Brittany have been working on their own lifestyle blog, Sweet Collection XO, where they share a little bit of everything, including family photos from group vacations. They are also actively involved with Stand Up To Cancer since Brittany previously overcame a battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

