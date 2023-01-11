'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes

Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hauser and co-star Mo Brings Plenty will present an award during the Golden Globes. Hauser took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to share his excitement.

"Excited to represent @yellowstone @paramountnetwork with my brother @mobringsplenty tomorrow night @goldenglobes enjoy!" Hauser wrote.

Advertisement

Hauser's Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner earned a nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama. Though Costner was looking forward to attending, flooding in California kept the actor and his wife Christine from being able to travel to the ceremony.

Costner shared his disappointment in a heartfelt video shared to social media.

I'm so sorry to anyone who might be tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school. In Santa Barbara -- this is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out and we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town," Costner said. "Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking the red carpet with her."

Yellowstone, which aired its shocking mid-season finale on Jan. 1, will return to Paramount this summer.

Advertisement

See more photos from the Golden Globes red carpet here.

Related Videos