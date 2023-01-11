Wide Open Country
Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Entertainment

'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style

By |
Advertisement

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."

In 2021, the HFPA announced steps to reform its organization, expanding eligibility to all qualified journalists working for a foreign publication in the U.S.

"The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement in Sept. of 2022.

As for this year's nominees, Kevin Costner earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for his role on Yellowstone. Costner will go up against Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Adam Scott (Severance) and Diego Luna (Andor). Costner's Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty will be in attendance to present during the ceremony.

Advertisement

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Babylons and Elvis lead this year's nominees.

Below, see the stars of Yellowstone and other celebrities hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards.

 

Cole Hauser

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 

Advertisement

 

Mo Brings Plenty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Mo Brings Plenty attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 

Jessica Chastain

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

 

Austin Butler

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

 

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

 

 

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

 

 

Advertisement

READ MORE: You Can Rent Kevin Costner's Sprawling Colorado Ranch

Related Videos

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]