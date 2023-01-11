The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."

In 2021, the HFPA announced steps to reform its organization, expanding eligibility to all qualified journalists working for a foreign publication in the U.S.

"The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement in Sept. of 2022.

As for this year's nominees, Kevin Costner earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for his role on Yellowstone. Costner will go up against Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Adam Scott (Severance) and Diego Luna (Andor). Costner's Yellowstone co-stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty will be in attendance to present during the ceremony.

The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Babylons and Elvis lead this year's nominees.

Below, see the stars of Yellowstone and other celebrities hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards.

Cole Hauser

Mo Brings Plenty

Jessica Chastain

Austin Butler

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lewis Pullman

