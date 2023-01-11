Why 'Yellowstone's' Kevin Costner Didn't Attend the Golden Globe Awards

Fans of Yellowstone watching the 2023 Golden Globe awards were no doubt keeping their eyes peeled for the Dutton family patriarch: John Dutton himself, Kevin Costner. Costner is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama for his role in the hit western series. However, Costner was unable to attend the ceremony due to flooding in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"I'm so sorry to anyone who might be tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school. In Santa Barbara -- this is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out and we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town," Costner said in a video shared on social media. "Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking the red carpet with her."

Costner went on to shout out the Yellowstone cast and crew, including series creator Taylor Sheridan, reiterating how much he wanted to attend and celebrate the series. But the acting legend assured fans that he'd still be tuning in. He shared that his wife Christine had bought balloons to add a bit of festivity as the couple watch the ceremony from their home.

Yellowstone is still well represented at the Golden Globes. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty will present an award during the ceremony.

Costner will compete against Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Adam Scott (Severance) and Diego Luna (Andor) for the Golden Globe award.

Yellowstone season five is set to return to Paramount this summer.

