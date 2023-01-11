Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor for 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series -- Drama for his work on Yellowstone. The actor, who portrays the family patriarch John Dutton on the western series, prevailed over fellow nominees Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Adam Scott (Severance) and Diego Luna (Andor).

Unfortunately, the actor wasn't able to attend due to flooding in California. Ahead of the ceremony, Costner took to social media to share his disappointment.

"I'm so sorry to anyone who might be tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there. Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school. In Santa Barbara -- this is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out and we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town," Costner said in a video shared on social media. "Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking the red carpet with her."

Costner shared that his wife Christine made sure that the evening was still festive for her husband. She bought balloons to fill their home as they watched the ceremony while they sheltered in place.

Though Costner couldn't be in attendance, Yellowstone was still represented during the Golden Globes ceremony. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty presented the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series to Amanda Seyfried and Evan Peters, respectively.

Costner's win kicks off Yellowstone's run during award season. The series earned a Critics Choice nomination for Best Drama Series while Kelly Reilly, who plays the fiery Beth Dutton, is nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on The CW on Jan. 15.

