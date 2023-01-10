Kevin Costner has a passion for the American West and the outdoors, and he owns a 160-acre ranch outside downtown Aspen, Colorado, that serves as the perfect mountain retreat. The actor is often away from the ranch filming Yellowstone and working on other various projects, so he is now offering the property to rent -- although it comes with a hefty price. Here's what you can look forward to if you have to means to rent Costner's luxurious Colorado property.

The ranch is officially named Dunbar Ranch after Costner's character Lt. John Dunbar from his Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves. The property boasts 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms across three residences, and it can accommodate up to 34 people. Realtor Amy Mottier said the ranch is located within "pristine wilderness with its own private lake and unparalleled views up Independence Pass, over the North Star Nature Preserve along to the east side of Aspen Mountain," according to Travel Awaits.

The ranch's main draw is undoubtedly the main lodge, which is hailed as "the ultimate luxury retreat." It is a 5,800-square-foot house with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house shows off an "elegant-rustic aesthetic" featuring vaulted ceilings and rustic wood beams mixed with modern white finishes. A unique feature of the home is a secret door that leads from the master suite to a jacuzzi, where you can enjoy views of the Continental Divide.

The main house sits on a lake and is surrounded by mountains that are covered in white snow during the winter. The property also features a lake house and a river house that are available to rent.

As for activities, there are endless things to do in the mountains of Colorado. A peaceful hike on the trails or a bike around the area would make for a fun excursion. Guests can also kayak, canoe or fish on the property's lake. Costner even has his own baseball field on the property that can be used for a family game. The field has a view of the beautiful Independence Pass.

Of course, there are numerous activities to enjoy during the winter in Colorado. Guests can ski in the surrounding areas or stay on the ranch to tube down the sledding hill. Ice fishing on the lake is also available, and guests can cross-country ski on the paths on the property. The ranch also features three hot tubs for relaxation.

All of these accommodations and amenities sound wonderful, but they come with a high price. Mottier tells Travel Awaits that a one-week stay at all three residences costs a whopping $350,000 plus service fee and tax. If one has the means to rent out this beautiful retreat, it will surely make for a memorable vacation in the mountains of Colorado.

