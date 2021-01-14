The character Rip Wheeler on the drama series Yellowstone is literally the epitome of cool. Cole Hauser has done an incredible job bringing the character to life on the TV series and part of the reason we love him so much is he has some pretty spot-on ranch style. In case looking as cool as Rip has been on your 2021 wishlist, you're in luck. We've rounded up some items that will make you look just like John Dutton's right-hand man, on and off the ranch.

1. Cotton Black Jacket

We should probably just call this the Cole Hauser black jacket. This cotton jacket with the shirt style collar is essential for a Rip Wheeler look. The black color gives it a little bit of edge but the cotton material ensures that it will just get more comfortable over time. Not to mention it has the Yellowstone logo on it just like Rip wears on the show!

2. Black Cowboy Hat

Somehow Rip manages to wear all black and look effortlessly edgy, not rough like a biker. This hat has some solid customer ratings so you know it's good quality that will last you for years to come.

3. Black Button-up Shirt

The buttoned cuffs on this long-sleeved shirt are key. This has been a classic western style for years and really never goes out of style. You want to look like you're living life up in Montana and know the ins and outs of ranching? Wear this shirt with your cowboy boots and jeans. You'll look as authentic as Rip.

4. Brown Jacket

A high-quality leather jacket is a solid wardrobe staple that can really be an heirloom item. With the standup collar, Rip makes this look "ranch edgy" but it's honestly a solid look regardless of whether you want to channel your inner Yellowstone. Make sure you look for real leather because that's what's going to ensure it lasts longer. Wear a t-shirt or hoodie under it for a more modern look or the signature button up shirt if you really want to look like you strolled off Dutton Ranch on the television series.

5. Denim shirt

If anyone can make denim on denim look cool, it's Rip Wheeler. You need the full-length sleeves to wear under all your favorite outerwear but we definitely recommend pairing it with the signature black jacket and black hat, it tones down the blue so you barely notice the blue on blue.

6. Belt Buckle

Are you even a cowboy if you don't wear your jeans and cowboy boots with a silver belt buckle? You don't see Rip without his, so this is essential from taking you from looking like someone wearing jeans to looking like you really know how to handle a horse and work the land.