It's no secret that Yellowstone has a varied audience, celebrities included. One such celebrity fan is the legendary Henry Winkler, who counts himself as one of the biggest. In fact, Winkler is such aYellowstone devotee that he actually penned a letter to creator Taylor Sheridan. The television icon spoke to E! News last year and he revealed the details behind the letter.

"Yellowstone is great. 1883 is great," Winkler said. "I wrote a fan letter to Taylor Sheridan." He went on to discuss the contents of his note a bit further, though he didn't directly quote it.

"I said it's amazing to spend time with your storytelling because we are loving every episode of these things," Winkler said of his letter, confirming that the note was essentially a way for him to commend Sheridan and the Yellowstone team on a job well done.

With Winkler having had a hand in so many television and movie projects over the years, one might assume he was interested in joining the cast. He explained that he's "happy where he is" and has no interest in taking on a starring or guest role in the series. But when asked if he did want to be on Yellowstone in a red carpet interview with Variety, he had a quick answer.

"Do you ride horses?" Variety's Marc Malkin asked. "I do," Winkler said with enthusiasm. "I used to ride horses, and now I dream about it," he said with a twinkle in his eye. He later talked about his fly fishing prowess, which prompted the interviewer to call him "made for Yellowstone."

He also foreshadowed Kevin Costner's Golden Globes win, saying "I can't wait to see someone maybe from Yellowstone," speaking of a moment he'd like to see during the Golden Globes.

Even though Winkler said he didn't need to join the Yellowstone crew, it could be very interesting to see The Fonz head over to Montana for a fun guest spot.

