Comedian Jeff Ross Hilariously Roasts Luke Bryan at Crash My Playa Festival

Last year at his annual Crash My Playa festival, Luke Bryan gave Dustin Lynch an introduction so "absurd" that it made headlines and created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The festival occurred in Riviera Cancun, Mexico yet again last weekend (Jan. 17-20), and this year, Lynch decided to get Bryan back.

In a video shared by Lynch and Crash My Playa's social media accounts, the singer enlists comedian Jeff Ross, who goes by the name "Roastmaster General," to give Bryan a proper roast to introduce him. Before bringing Bryan to the stage, Lynch explained his reason for this comedic vengeance.

"Last year, Luke Bryan introduced me on stage, and it ended up making headlines back in the states," Lynch told the crowd. "TMZ did not get it, Fox News didn't get it. I've had one whole year to think about how to do this."

Lynch then brought Bryan to the stage as he exclaimed, "I don't deserve this!" Ross then appeared on the video screen to give Bryan the ultimate roast.

"It's an honor to introduce Luke Bryan, or as I like to call him, the other country singer on TV who wasn't hot enough to marry Gwen Stefani," Ross begins, referencing fellow country singer and Bryan's good friend, Blake Shelton.

"Luke has a new single out called 'Southern and Slow,'" Ross continues. "Congrats, Luke. You're finally writing something autobiographical."

Bryan gave Lynch a fist bump as Ross continued. The comedian then threw a little jab Lynch's way as well.

"You ever wonder what a Mexican music festival hosted by Beavis and Butthead would look like? Here it is!" Ross said.

Ross let one more joke land, causing Bryan and Lynch to crack up.

"Welcome number 108 on Rolling Stone's Top 100 country singers of all time," Ross said. "Make it loud, nut house, for the legend himself, Luke Bryan!"

In Bryan's introduction for Lynch last year, he made comments so wild the singer assumed most people would take it as sarcasm.

"No one has drank more liquor. No one has vomited more. No one has taken more drugs. No one has taken more IVs," the singer said in the memorable intro. "No one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentlemen. He got a clean bill. He does not have diseases. Give it up for Dustin Lynch!"

After some fans expressed their disappointment in Bryan's comments, he explained it was all in good fun.

"Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet and no one respects him more than I do," Bryan said in a video response to the controversy. "My introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words I used were so absurd I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm."

Lynch certainly got his revenge on Bryan with this gag while possibly starting a new tradition at Crash My Playa.