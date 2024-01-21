Blake Shelton to Headline Concert for a Good Cause in Home State of Oklahoma

Blake Shelton is passionate about country music and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and that is why he's bringing a benefit show called All for the Hall to his home state of Oklahoma.

The show will take place at Tulsa's BOK Center on Saturday, March 30. It follows the format of the annual All for the Hall benefit concert in Nashville, which is usually hosted by Vince Gill and Keith Urban in the month of December. Shelton announced the news this week, explaining his reasons for bringing the benefit concert to Oklahoma.

"I can't think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show," says Shelton, according to Tulsa's News on 6. "Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba, and Vince Gill, to name a few. I'm thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!"

Shelton will perform on the show alongside special guests Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, The Swon Brothers and more. The show will directly benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs.

Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also commented on the concert announcement.

"It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton's stature supports our museum's educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously," says Young. "We're immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers, and others for giving their 'all for the Hall,' and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music."

Tickets go on sale here on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m.