Blake Shelton Can't Stop Laughing at Nikki Glaser's 'Barmageddon' Fail

Things go just about as bad as possible for comedian Nikki Glaser in a preview clip for her upcoming appearance on the USA Network game show "Barmageddon." Of course, no one laughed harder at her misfortunes than series co-host and co-producer Blake Shelton.

In the video, Glaser and her fellow comedian Al Madrigal lead their teams of two in a game in which contestants ride a toy horse and collect and toss horseshoes.

Glaser has trouble making her horse giddy up, and grabbing just one horseshoe proved to be just as challenging for her.

"Now it's working," Glaser said during one of the brief spurts in which her horse and her were on the same page. Things went sour pretty quickly, though, leading Glaser to proclaim that ""this horse needs to be shot."

Madrigal's team ultimately won with ease, prompting some good-natured teasing of Glaser by Carson Daly, who's Shelton's "Barmageddon" co-host and co-producer.

"That was a f**king blowout," Daly joked. "Nikki, you did really well."

"I blame the horse," Glaser responded, punctuating a hilarious segment.

"Barmageddon's" ongoing second season airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

In a season 2 trailer, Shelton says "the need for redemption will be bigger than ever" and "the games will be crazier." Contestants compete to redeem regular people who went viral online for less-than-desirable reasons.

Shelton and Daly dreamed up the show's concept while working together on "The Voice."

"What we were aiming for was real-life 'The Hangover'," Shelton told People last December. "We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know."

Each episode was filmed at the downtown Nashville location of Shelton's chain of Ole Red restaurants and bars.