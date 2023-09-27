Blake Shelton Promises 'Crazier' Antics in 'Barmageddon' Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for the USA Network's second season of Barmageddon promises more over-the-top drinking games featuring a few of co-stars and executive producers Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's famous friends.

The new season debuts on Mon., Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. ET. The trailer shows a wide range of musicians (Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Jelly Roll), comedians (Nikki Glaser) and actors (Michelle Rodriguez, David Arquette) competing in barroom escapades at Shelton's downtown Nashville bar Ole Red.

In the trailer, Shelton says "the need for redemption will be bigger than ever" and "the games will be crazier." Contestants compete to redeem regular people who went viral online for less-than-desirable reasons.

Shelton and Daly are joined once again by host Nikki Garcia, who was formerly known as WWE's Nikki Bella.

"What we were aiming for was real-life The Hangover," Shelton told People last December. "We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know."

"Back in the day, I would say the 28-year-old version of Blake Shelton on Barmageddon [would have been] way different than the 46-year-old version now," he added. "Now I like to watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it."

A press release adds that Ice T will appear on a special holiday episode that features the Christmas-themed games Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

The concept comes from Shelton and Daly's overlapping senses of humor and took shape during the pandemic lockdown.

"We're both very dumb men, and we come up with lots of what we think are great ideas," Daly said (as quoted by People). "We almost started a beef jerky company."